Manchester United are poised to beat Barcelona to the signing of Mouhamed Dabo – but what do we know about the 17-year-old midfielder?

United have made a conscious effort since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge to change the club’s faltering transfer strategy, focusing on youth over ready-made signings.

We’ve taken a look at Dabo and put together everything you need to know about Old Trafford’s latest potential new arrival.

Who is Mouhamed Dabo?

Born in March 2008, Dabo was developed at the Be Sport academy in the Senegalese capital of Dakar.

Captain of the Senegal under-17 team, he won the UFOA-A U17 tournament by defeating Mali in the final, a qualifier for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

He had a recent trial at Carrington and looks set to join the Premier League giants in the near future.

What position does Mouhamed Dabo play?

The youngster is yet to make his senior club debut, but appeared 14 times for Bsport’s under-21s last season, mainly as a defensive midfielder.

Dabo has been a prized jewel of African football fans on social media for some time now, with observers noting his immaculate defensive prowess, physical attributes, vision, composure, and relentless work rate.

What has been said about Mouhamed Dabo?

Dabo has made an immediate impression on United coaches during his trial, with a report from AfricaFoot detailing which attributes have caught the eye.

They stated: ‘According to our information, the feedback has been very positive. The English club’s coaching staff has been impressed by his all-round skills: clean tackling, vision, composure, ball control, leadership, relentless work, progressive passing, and pace control.

‘These are rare qualities for a player of his age, which explains the growing interest in his profile.’

The report concluded: ‘A modern midfielder, Mouhamed Dabo combines tactical intelligence, fine technique, and physical impact.

‘With remarkable positioning, the ability to dictate the pace of the game, and the ability to break through lines with his passing, he is described by his coaches as a player “already ready” for the top level.

What is the latest transfer news about Mouhamed Dabo?

According to Romano, United are “working on the formal steps” to complete the signing of Dabo.

In September, it emerged that the 17-year-old Senegalese midfielder spent a few weeks training at Carrington.

It is now being reported that United have been left impressed with his trial. However, several things still need to be finalised to “get the green light” and secure Dabo’s services.

“This shows the strategy at United: yes, they’re targeting big names for the first team, but they’re also investing in young talent for the present and the future,” Romano said.

“It’s something we’ve seen over the past year, they want to bring through young players who can develop into first-team options.

“[Juan] Orozco is done, and Dabo could be the next one if all the formalities go through.”

Barcelona have also been strongly linked with Dabo, who trained at their fabled academy, La Masia. But it has been previously suggested that United are in pole position to sign the dynamic midfielder.

If the deal is confirmed, Dabo will become United’s second midfield acquisition from Africa after Sekou Kone from Mali’s Jean-Marc Gillou Academy.

As he only turns 18 in March, Dabo can only complete his move to Old Trafford next summer.

