Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in advanced talks to take over at Manchester United until the end of the season for his second spell in charge of the club.

With the Red Devils desperate to get their next appointment spot on, they are willing to wait until the summer before hiring their next permanent head coach.

We’ve predicted how United could line up under Solskjaer for the second half of the season, assuming everyone is available for selection.

GK: Senne Lammens

Lammens has firmly established himself as United’s first-choice goalkeeper and we can’t see that changing under Solskjaer.

The 23-year-old has been a big upgrade on Andre Onana and has a bright future ahead of him if he continues to develop at his current rate.

RB: Diogo Dalot

The Portuguese full-back made 36 appearances under Solskjaer during his last stint at Old Trafford, but was usually behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order.

He’s now got Noussair Mazraoui to compete with, but given the Moroccan’s lack of game time this season, Dalot seems like the obvious choice for this position for the time being.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

While it’s no secret that Solskjaer is a big fan of Harry Maguire, De Ligt seems like the obvious choice for RCB when fully fit.

The Dutch centre-half is more than comfortable playing in a back four and his physicality and leadership will be critical in getting United back on track.

CB: Lisandro Martinez

It may seem harsh not to have Leny Yoro as part of the XI, but in terms of balance, Martinez is likely to be Solskjaer’s pick at LCB.

The Argentine defender has endured an injury-hit campaign, but is now back available for selection, having looked composed in his recent performances.

LB: Luke Shaw

“He [Solskjaer] knows what this club needs and what it’s about,” Shaw said when discussing Solskjaer back in 2019.

“He’s brought the enjoyment back and there are happy faces around. He’s brought the right and good football back here and we’re all enjoying it.”

During his previous stint in charge, Shaw was Solskjaer’s seventh most-used player, racking up 118 appearances under the Norwegian coach.

CM: Casemiro

There’s absolutely no doubt that United are a better team when Casemiro starts.

Playing as part of a midfield three will also benefit the Brazilian’s game and let him focus on what he does best.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

It seems like such an obvious win for the next United boss to reintegrate Mainoo into the starting XI.

For whatever reason, things never clicked for the 20-year-old under Amorim as his chances in the XI were kept to a minimum.

With the way that Solskjaer likes to play, Mainoo seems like he’ll be a natural fit alongside Casemiro in midfield.

READ: Ranking 10 Man Utd legends by their suitability for caretaker role: Ferdinand last…

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

Moving Fernandes back into his natural position will also be a welcome sight to plenty of United fans.

While he’s done a fine job playing in a deeper role as part of a midfield two, there’s no denying that he’s better utilised further up the pitch.

In 97 games under Solskjaer, Fernandes scored 44 goals and provided 35 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 98.9 minutes.

RW: Amad Diallo

Seeing Diallo back on the wing instead of at wing-back will also be a welcome sight for United fans.

While there’s plenty of competition in this position, we have a feeling that Diallo’s dynamism will make him a popular player under Solskjaer, especially for this role on the right-hand side.

LW: Matheus Cunha

The benefit of United signing Cunha is that the Brazilian can fit into pretty much any system.

Indeed, in Solskjaer’s 4-2-3-1 system, he can practically play in any of the forward roles, but seems most likely to start on the left-hand side.

With four goal contributions in his last six matches, the 26-year-old has hit a good run of form which he’ll be keen to continue.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo

With Diallo on the right-hand side and Benjamin Sesko still finding his feet at Old Trafford, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Mbeumo up top, when he returns from AFCON.

While not his natural position, the 26-year-old has been used as a striker during his time with Brentford and he’s probably the best option United have right now.

In 2023-24 and 2024-25, he played the centre-forward role on 13 occasions for Brentford and scored eight goals during that time.

READ NEXT: Ranking Ruben Amorim’s seven Man Utd signings from worst to best: Sesko 6th…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Ruben Amorim used as Man Utd manager?