Barcelona & AC Milan icons dominate Paul Scholes’ all-time greatest opponent XI

Paul Scholes made over 700 appearances for Manchester United in an extraordinary career that spanned decades. And over that time he came up against some of the all-time greats of the game.

Back in 2011, Scholes picked out his all-time XI of opponents faced in an interview with Manchester United’s official website. There’s tough competition here, with most of the star names from the European stage.

Here’s who made that XI, arranged into a 4-4-1-1 formation of sorts. We’ve included what Scholes said alongside a brief summary of what happened when Scholes came up against these legends.

GK: Edwin van der Sar

“A brilliant keeper who always did well when we played against him at Fulham, so I was delighted when he came to us. A great professional – we were lucky to have him!”

Scholes came up against some legendary ‘keepers in his time, including Gianluigi Buffon, Petr Cech, Oliver Kahn and Iker Casillas. But he’s kicked things off with one of his greatest team-mates.

Van der Sar first came up against Scholes on the international stage back in August 2001. He kept a clean sheet as Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands ran out 2-0 winners in a friendly at White Hart Lane.

In nine further meetings – eight of them Fulham against Manchester United – the Dutchman failed to keep a clean sheet, although he was often a thorn in their side as the Cottagers regularly took points from the Red Devils in the early-mid noughties.

RB: Cafu

“He had incredible stamina and a great engine that kept him going up and down the right for years. You don’t play for Brazil for that long without being a brilliant player.”

A shoo-in for any greatest XI worth their salt, it’s no surprise to see Cafu here.

The legendary full-back came up directly against Scholes six times – three England vs Brazil, three AC Milan vs Manchester United – and won five of those matches, drawing the other.

The aggregate score against those matches was 9-2 in Cafu’s favour, with the Rossoneri keeping clean sheets against United in both legs of the 2004-05 Round of 16 and the 2006-07 San Siro semi-final in the Champions League.

CB: Jaap Stam

“I preferred having Jaap on our team, to be honest, rather than facing him with Milan. He was tough, fast, a good reader of the game – everything a defender should be really.”

Another of United’s all-time great defenders, Stam came up against Scholes directly twice as an opponent and won with a clean sheet both times. First alongside Van der Sar in the aforementioned Netherlands’ friendly in 2001 and then alongside Cafu for Milan in the Round of 16 second leg in 2005.

CB: Paul McGrath

“He scared me when I played against him. I was further forward back then and you could hear him coming up behind you! That, plus his ability, made him really tough.”

Ooh Ah–

Regarded as a legend by fans of Aston Villa and the Republic of Ireland, you can consider McGrath as one of those footballing knowledge litmus tests. His silverware cabinet arguably didn’t match his ability.

He preceded Scholes at Old Trafford in the 1980s and the came up against him five times in the mid-90s. Scholes helped complete a league double over McGrath’s Villa in 1994-95, but from there McGrath won two and drew one of his further three meetings with his former club.

LB: Paolo Maldini

“He won European Cups, Serie A titles and loads of major honours with Milan, plus he played in four World Cups. Probably one of the best defenders there has been.”

Like Cafu, you can consider this one a no-brainer.

The iconic Italian featured alongside Cafu and Stam in Milan’s pair of 1-0 victories over United in 2004-05, a backline which evidently left an impression on Scholes.

Maldini also featured in the 2006-07 semi-finals first leg, a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford, but he was withdrawn through injury at the break before Scholes assisted Rooney’s equaliser in the second half.

RW: David Beckham

“It was strange to play against Becks after knowing him for so long. I think he kicked me, if I remember rightly, but he’s been absolutely brilliant for years and been a top player.”

You suspect this choice was more down to their many years of unbridled success together after graduating from the Class of ’92 than anything Beckham did as an opponent.

Beckham never faced United at Real Madrid and only came up against the old flame during his twilight years at AC Milan, on loan from LA Galaxy.

He featured in a 3-2 defeat in the 2009-10 Champions League Round of 16 first leg and only appeared off the bench in the closing stages of a chastening 4-0 defeat on his long-awaited return to Old Trafford.

CM: Xavi Hernandez

“He’s been one of the best players in the world. His passion and vision are incredible and he’s at the heart of probably the best team I’ve played against [Barcelona].”

Scholes only came off the bench to play 15 minutes and 13 minutes respectively in United’s 2009 and 2011 Champions League final defeats to Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona.

But from the bench he had a front-row seat to witness pass-master Xavi in his absolute pomp running the show twice against his team-mates.

Prior to that, Scholes had come up against Xavi’s Barcelona four times en route to twice lifting the trophy – memorably scoring the match-winner in the 2007-08 semi-finals, while facing him as a youngster fresh out of La Masia in a pair of madcap 3-3 in the 1998-99 group stage.

CM: Andres Iniesta

“Like Xavi, Iniesta is top class and key to how Barcelona play. The same goes at international level with Spain, and not many players can say they’ve scored a World Cup-winning goal.”

The obvious pick to go alongside Xavi in the heart of midfield, given what they achieved together in midfield for club and country.

Badges of honour don’t come much better that helping better that unforgettable Barca midfield in the 2007-08 semis.

READ: An ode to Paul Scholes’ sh*t-pinger against Barcelona, his greatest ever

LW: Rivaldo

“We played against Rivaldo when he was probably at his peak with Barcelona and he was absolutely unbelievable. He could do anything.”

The Brazilian set up Sonny Anderson in Barcelona’s 3-3 draw at Old Trafford in 1998 and scored twice himself in the return fixture at the Camp Nou.

He went on to win the Ballon d’Or the following year, ahead of Beckham or United’s other treble heroes, such was the level he was performing at.

Scholes subsequently came up against Rivaldo twice on the international stage. England and Brazil played out a 1-1 draw in a 2000 friendly, while Rivaldo scored the equaliser as the Selecao came from behind to eliminate the Three Lions in the 2002 World Cup quarters.

CAM: Zinedine Zidane

“Probably the best player I played against. He made everything look really easy and he was just top class in everything that he did. You just couldn’t get the ball off him.”

The two era-defining midfielders faced off seven times between 1997 and 2004. Zizou came out on top of three of those, including France’s 2-1 victory at Euro 2004 and Real Madrid’s 3-1 clinic in the 2001-02 Champions League quarters, in which he assisted Luis Figo and Raul.

But the most memorable meeting was probably the 1998-99 Champions League semi-final second leg. Zidane set up Filippo Inzaghi for the early opener, while Scholes appeared off the bench midway through the second half and helped complete United’s famous 3-2 comeback at the Stadio Delle Alpi.

ST: Lionel Messi

“He’s the best footballer in the world. It’s scary to think that he could get even better.”

A reminder that Scholes said that back in 2011 when Messi was just 24. Since he’s won another Champions League, six Ballon d’Or, eight league titles, the World Cup and two Copa America.

A fair shout, you’d have to say.