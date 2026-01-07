Manchester United are now on the hunt for their next manager and Paul Scholes has ranked his top three candidates to take over.

The Red Devils are determined to get their next appointment right, following a turbulent 13-month period under Ruben Amorim.

As a result, the club could be prepared to wait until the summer before hiring their next permanent manager and give the job to an interim boss for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

With that in mind, here are the top three candidates that Scholes would like to see at Old Trafford as he revealed on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Football.

3. Unai Emery

Since taking over at Aston Villa back in November 2022, only Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have collected more points in the Premier League than Emery’s side.

Pound for pound, he’s arguably the best manager in the league right now, with Aston Villa currently sat third, on the same points tally as Man City.

Given the wonderful work that he’s done at Villa Park, it’s no surprise that Scholes would like to see him at Old Trafford.

Scholes’ co-host, Nicky Butt, was less convinced that Emery would leave Aston Villa join United, but Scholes thinks that the Spaniard could be swayed by the lure of Old Trafford.

2. Andoni Iraola

Despite Bournemouth currently being on an 11-game winless run, Scholes is still a big fan of Iraola.

Largely thanks to his attacking philosophy, Scholes thinks that the 43-year-old would be a suitable choice to replace Amorim.

“Iraola at Bournemouth, I think he plays attacking football,” Scholes said.

On the whole, Iraola has done a tremendous job at Bournemouth and he has been linked with a number of high-profile jobs over the past few months.

However, it remains to be seen if he could make the transition to one of the traditional big boys.

1. Thomas Tuchel

The number one pick for Scholes and plenty of other United fans is Tuchel.

Of course, they wouldn’t be able to get him out of the England job right now, but after the World Cup, it’s certainly a possibility.

Tuchel has been linked with the United job in previous years and of the options who could be available next summer, Tuchel is certainly among the most experienced.

“Number one for me, which I’d do in the summer, is Thomas Tuchel all day long,” Scholes said.

“I think Tuchel is one of the very best out there. He’d be my number one target, and his contract with England is only until the summer.

“I think he can be a bit temperamental and he could be quite difficult to handle. But he’s done it at big clubs. And he’s turned England around of late.

“You won’t know how much he’s done with England until the World Cup because the opposition is that bad. But England do look a lot better under him.”

