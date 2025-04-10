Former Barcelona, Manchester United and Inter stars are among the players that Andre Onana has had beef with over the years.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper has landed himself in the headlines recently and it’s not the first time that he’s had a public spat with a fellow professional.

We’ve taken a closer look at Onana’s career and have found five examples of the spats he’s had.

Nemanja Matic

Onana’s beef with Matic has dominated the headlines ahead of United’s Europa League clash with Lyon.

It all started after the United goalkeeper claimed that his side were “way better” than their French opponents.

The Serbian midfielder didn’t take those comments too kindly and he promptly fired back with a brutal insult of his own.

“If you are one of the worst keepers in Manchester United history, you need to take care,” Matic said in response to Onana.

“If David de Gea, Peter Schmeichel or Edwin van der Sar said that, I would question myself.

“But if, statistically, you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s modern history, he needs to show that before he says.”

Onana has since taken to X and tried to clarify his original point, although he also fired another cheeky jibe at Matic in the process.

“I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent,” Onana said.

“At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”

Samuel Eto’o

Eto’o is undoubtedly the greatest player that Cameroon have ever produced, but he hasn’t seen eye-to-eye with Onana in recent years.

The rift between the pair happened after Onana was suspended by the Cameroon Football Federation during the 2022 World Cup.

It was reported that the goalkeeper had a disagreement with head coach Rigobert Song and Eto’o, who works as the country’s football president.

After prematurely announcing his retirement from international football, Onana has since been brought back into the fold and seems to have smoothed things over with Eto’o.

“Honestly, there are a lot of things that happened,” Onana told Le Media Carre when discussing the bust-up.

“The problem with me is that I don’t talk. And when you don’t talk, someone talks for you. There was a lot of manipulation.

“Bury the hatchet with Samuel Eto’o? I have never been to war. Why should I bury the hatchet if there has never been a war?”

Harry Maguire

During his second friendly appearance for the club, Onana made headlines after he lambasted Maguire for a mistake he made against Borussia Dortmund.

After the squabble, the goalkeeper told reporters: “I demand a lot of my team-mates because also they demand a lot, they trust in me.

“They play a lot of balls back to me, so I have to give them confidence and I want my players to give them to me to give me confidence.

“I demand [from] them a lot and I will demand from them a lot because they are great players. Now, for me, it’s a big honour to play with these defenders.”

Edin Dzeko

While playing for Inter, the goalkeeper had a bust-up with Dzeko during a Champions League last-16 tie against Porto.

Onana was visibly frustrated with his teammate, whom he told to “shut up” after the pair had clashed.

Hakan Calhanoglu had to restrain the goalkeeper during the argument, but they seemingly buried the hatchet after the game.

“These things happen in the game, everyone has a right to think what they want,” Onana told reporters.

“If the adrenaline that makes us angry also helps us to win games the way we did tonight, then it’s welcome.”

Ajax fans

After failing to agree on a new deal with Ajax, the goalkeeper let his contract run down and subsequently joined Inter on a free transfer in 2022.

Having only just come back from a nine-month ban because of a drug suspension, there was some tension between the goalkeeper and Ajax fans during his last few months at the club.

After making a blunder against Sparta Rotterdam, Ajax fans booed the goalkeeper off the pitch and Onana promptly bit back in his post-match interview.

“I didn’t play for long, people can say what they want. I don’t care, I will just do my thing,” the goalkeeper told reporters.

“If you’re angry, it’s your problem. So for me, it doesn’t matter. I only take the criticism from the coaches, for the rest, they can sing, they can cry I don’t give a s**t.”

READ NEXT: Ranking Man Utd’s 24 Premier League goalkeepers from worst to best

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every goalkeeper to play for Man Utd in the Premier League?