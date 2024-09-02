The 8 players in Europe’s top 5 leagues who earn more than Casemiro

Casemiro is Manchester United’s biggest earner – and there are only a handful of players across Europe who take home more money in wages than the 32-year-old.

Signed from Real Madrid in 2022, Casemiro was hailed as a game-changer during his first season at Old Trafford but has suffered a steep decline since and has United fans wishing they could offload him and his £350,000 weekly wage.

Using data from FBref, we’ve picked out the eight players across Europe’s biggest leagues who earn more than United’s Brazilian midfielder.

8. Dusan Vlahovic (£359,000 per week)

Vlahovic is by far the highest-paid player in Serie A; Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is the second highest-paid player in the league and he earns over £150,000 less than Vlahovic does.

He ended last season as Juventus’ top scorer and already has two goals in three matches in 2024-25, although whether he’s justified his £359,000 weekly wage is still debatable.

7. David Alaba (£364,000 per week)

Taking home £364,000 per week, Alaba is paid more by Real Madrid than the likes of Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Signed as a free agent in 2021, Alaba has racked up over 100 appearances for Madrid and has got his hands on eight trophies during that time.

After suffering from injury last season, which also caused him to miss Euro 2024 for Austria, the 32-year-old will hope to be back playing again soon.

6. Erling Haaland (£375,000 per week)

Haaland’s base wage sees him earn £375,000 per week which makes him the second highest-paid player in the Premier League. With 70 goals in 69 appearances in the competition, we’ll go out on a limb and say he’s worth it.

5. Kevin De Bruyne (£400,000 per week)

Even though he’s entered the autumn of his career, De Bruyne is still worth the money he’s paid by Manchester City.

The Belgium midfielder spurred Pep Guardiola’s side to the title last season and we wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up making the difference again this year.

4. Harry Kane (£404,000 per week)

Given his scoring return for Bayern Munich, it would be harsh to suggest Kane didn’t pull his weight despite them going trophyless last year.

The England skipper bagged 44 goals across all competitions last season and scored more goals than any other player in Europe.

Given he earns a yearly salary of around £21million, last season each of Kane’s goals were worth around £477,000. Bargain.

3. Kylian Mbappe (£505,000 per week)

Mbappe was by far the highest earner in Europe during his PSG days, taking home a weekly salary of around £1.1million last season.

But he’s dropped down to third on the list since signing for Real Madrid. Earning over half a million pounds per week, he is the highest-paid player at the club, although he is earning less money than in Ligue 1.

2. Robert Lewandowski (£539,000 per week)

Even in his mid-30s, Lewandowski still knows how to find the net with ease. He may no longer be at the peak of his powers, but he still managed to bag a respectable 26 goals for Barcelona last season.

Along with earning £539,000 per week, the Poland icon no doubt earns a hefty goal bonus to go alongside his weekly wage.

1. Frenkie de Jong (£606,000 per week)

The highest-paid player in Europe’s top five leagues will be a surprise to most – and probably an indication of why Barcelona are in such a financial mess.

Yes, De Jong is a fine player and an extremely tidy midfielder. But does he justify a yearly salary of £31million? We’re not so sure.