Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been appointed as Bayer Leverkusen’s new boss – and could lure a host of players from Old Trafford to Germany.

Ten Hag, who was in charge at United from 2022 to 2024, is replacing the outgoing Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen and can offer Champions League football to transfer targets.

We’ve picked out six United players who Ten Hag might hope to lure to the Bundesliga this summer.

Kobbie Mainoo

With money tight and few players capable of pulling in a big fee, it’s thought that Mainoo is up for sale this summer.

The young midfielder broke into the United side under Ten Hag in 2023-24, playing an instrumental role in their FA Cup success last season.

Unsuited to Ruben Amorim’s system, and with doubts over whether his physicality suits the Premier League, perhaps a move to the Bundesliga would unlock Mainoo’s undoubted potential once more.

Alejandro Garnacho

While many other players failed to thrive under Ten Hag at Old Trafford, Garnacho performed perfectly well and scored in the 2024 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Garnacho’s technical flair and raw speed have earned him admirers across Germany, where his profile fits the league’s growing trend of developing dynamic attackers.

While it’s thought Napoli are in pole position to sign the 20-year-old, a move to Leverkusen wouldn’t be the worst decision of his career.

Rasmus Hojlund

Somewhat promising in his first United season, Hojlund’s 2024-25 campaign has been disastrous.

The Denmark international has scored 10 goals in all competitions, but just four in the Premier League as United scored just 44 times in the top flight.

Three Italian clubs, including Juventus and Inter Milan, are thought to be interested in signing Hojlund.

But we think the Bundesliga, where scores of Danes play their football, would be the perfect environment for Hojlund.

And his respectable Champions League record indicates his aptitude at that level. He’d be available at a knock-down price.

READ NEXT: Ranking Erik ten Hag’s 15 Man Utd signings by their transfer market value loss



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 48 players Erik ten Hag used as Man Utd manager?



Andre Onana

Perhaps a reach, but Onana has visibly wilted during his two years at Old Trafford and would greatly benefit from a change of scenery.

United would be eager to upgrade their first-choice goalkeeper if possible and Onana’s performances for Ajax and Inter Milan suggest there is still a player in there.

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen was signed by Ten Hag back in the summer of 2022 and has left United following three rather forgettable years at the club.

Still only 33, the playmaker would make a canny addition to somebody’s squad and Ten Hag could look to increase the experience in his Leverkusen side following their fall-off this season.

Tyrell Malacia

Ten Hag’s first signing at Old Trafford, Malacia’s time in England has been ruined by injuries.

The full-back spent the vast majority of 2023-24 on the sidelines before spending the second half of the current campaign on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

United have stuck Malacia on the transfer list and view his sale as a matter of urgency. He could be a solid back-up to the marauding Grimaldo.