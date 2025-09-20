Alejandro Garnacho is set to receive a hostile reception when he returns to Old Trafford with Chelsea, joining a long list of players who’ve also received the same treatment.

Whether it’s a former player who left the club in acrimonious circumstances or it’s a rival star who likes to antagonise the crowd, there are plenty of reasons why players are greeted with a hostile reception.

Here are seven stars from recent years who’ve received a hostile reception when playing at Old Trafford.

Carlos Tevez

Once an icon at the club, Tevez burnt his bridges with the red side of Manchester when he made the move to City in 2009.

United fans still hold a grudge against the Argentine forward to this day, as fans recently booed him when he returned to Old Trafford to play at Soccer Aid.

On that occasion, Tevez did have the last laugh as he scored four goals to help the World XI win the game 5-4.

Angel Di Maria

After struggling to live up the hype in the Premier League, Di Maria left United in 2015 after just one year with the club.

Since leaving, he’s been critical of the club and received a cold reception when he returned to Old Trafford with PSG in 2019.

United fans particularly enjoyed seeing Ashley Young shoving the Argentine winger into the advertising boards after a strong shoulder challenge.

PSG left United with a 2-0 triumph on the night, before United flipped the fixture on its head in the second leg.

Luis Suarez

Perhaps the most hostile reception that a player has ever received at Old Trafford is when Suarez played against United in February 2012.

The Uruguayan forward had served an eight-match ban for racially abusing Patrice Evra earlier that season and then made things even worse by refusing to shake his hand before the game.

Suarez was understandably hammered by the United crowd throughout the afternoon and has continued to be booed whenever he’s returned since.

“Luis Suarez is a disgrace to Liverpool Football Club,” Sir Alex Ferguson said after the game.

“He should not be allowed to play for Liverpool again. He could have caused a riot.”

Gabriel Heinze

After leaving United in acrimonious circumstances and having tried and failed to manoeuvre a move to Liverpool, it’s no surprise that United fans don’t hold Heinze in particularly high regard.

The defender returned to Old Trafford in 2011 with Marseille and received numerous pelters from the home crowd.

“I don’t have many regrets from my career as a footballer, but that episode with Ferguson [has] to be one of them,” Heinze said during an interview in 2011.

“I’m impulsive and strong-willed and this has got me into trouble at times, which was the case when I left United.”

Steven Gerrard

Even when Gerrard has returned to Old Trafford as a manager, he’s still given plenty of pelters by the home crowd.

WATCH: Steven Gerrard is raucously booed as he emerges at Old Trafford

Wilfried Zaha

Zaha only made four appearances for United and has been booed on a handful of occasions when returning to Old Trafford.

The latest example was when he returned as a Galatasaray player and was subject to jeers from the home crowd.

Zaha himself has always seemed unfazed by the criticism and he promptly celebrated his goal by cupping his ears to the home crowd.

Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian forward was booed by United fans when he returned to Old Trafford as a Chelsea player in 2022.

While Lukaku never quite hit his top gear in a United shirt, his record of 42 goals in 96 appearances isn’t to be sniffed at.

