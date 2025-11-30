After registering two assists against Crystal Palace, Bruno Fernandes now has 56 Premier League assists, which places him 32nd on the all-time list.

Now in his seventh season with Manchester United, the Portuguese midfielder continues to produce the goods, regardless of what role he’s playing.

With Fernandes now up to 56 assists, here are seven Premier League greats with fewer assists than the Red Devils star.

Eden Hazard

At his peak, Hazard was the best player in the Premier League.

Capable of creating something from nothing and wriggling around an entire defence, we only have positive memories of the Belgian at Chelsea.

However, despite his elite creative instincts, he only managed 54 assists in 245 Premier League appearances.

That’s two fewer assists than Fernandes in 37 more matches.

Juan Mata

Mata also ended his Premier League career with 54 assists, the exact same as Hazard.

The Spaniard is still good friends with Fernandes and will be urging him on to break even more records over the coming years.

“Of course, I love Bruno,” Mata told MUTV in July.

“We speak a lot and I’m trying to always be there for him. I think he’s instrumental for the present and for the future of the club.

Mesut Ozil

Ozil is rightly considered as on the best playmakers of his generation, but Fernandes now has more Premier League assists than the German.

During his seven-year spell in North London, Ozil produced 54 assists in 184 Premier League matches.

In fairness, his assist per minute ratio is still superior to Fernandes’.

Paul Scholes

Scholes produced 55 Premier League assists in 499 league matches for United. That’s one less assist than Fernandes, who has played 291 fewer matches.

Unsurprisingly, Scholes thinks that Bruno is best utilised in a more advanced position, rather than the deeper role that he’s been playing under Ruben Amorim.

“He is being asked to do something different,” Scholes told Sky Sports.

“It is normal for a No 10 like he is to be able to do it for two or three games, to fill in when a midfielder is injured or suspended or something. But then you get a little bit bored of going back into position to defend.

“I did both roles. As a No 10, the last thing you want to think about is defending. Once you go back into a two in midfield, all of a sudden you are thinking about defence, about what your runner is doing. It’s a totally different mindset.”

Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian was best known for his creative instincts, acting as the glue between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s front three.

In 256 league matches for Liverpool, he assisted 50 goals – which is four less than Fernandes currently has.

Didier Drogba

Drogba was the ultimate hold-up player, setting up Frank Lampard on numerous occasions for Chelsea.

In total, he produced 54 assists in 230 league matches for Chelsea, meaning he was recently overtaken by Fernandes.

Bernardo Silva

Despite joining the Premier League two and a half years before Fernandes, Silva ranks behind his Portuguese teammate in the all-time assists charts.

As of writing, he’s produced 48 assists in 279 appearances for City and now trails Fernandes by eight assists.

