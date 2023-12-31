The Premier League table since Man Utd appointed Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are set to part ways with Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final which will bring an end to his two-year reign at the club.

According to The Guardian, the club have decided to sack Ten Hag, regardless of the result against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag took over after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, where United had finished sixth with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era. The mood at Old Trafford was despondent.

Despite losing his first two matches, the former Ajax boss would enjoy a successful first campaign in England. Helped by the goals of Marcus Rashford, the drive of Casemiro and the saves of David de Gea, United finished third and qualified for the Champions League after a year’s absence.

But the 2023-24 season has been a different story. There have been many off-field distractions and United have lost 14 games in the Premier League alone and slumped to a disappointing 8th placed finish.

An unbalanced squad has been decimated by injuries and Ten Hag struggled to turn the tide around, with United only winning four of their last 13 league matches.

We’ve taken a step back from the noise surrounding the club to compile the Premier League table since the Dutchman’s first match since being appointed United boss.

Note: all teams have played 76 games unless otherwise specified. Only teams that played in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Premier League seasons have been included.

1. Manchester City – 180 points, GD +123

2. Arsenal – 173 points, GD +107

3. Liverpool – 149 points, GD +73

4. Manchester United – 135 points, GD +14

5. Newcastle United – 131 points, GD +58

6. Aston Villa – 129 points, GD +20

7. Tottenham – 126 points, GD +20

8. Brighton – 110 points, GD +12

9. Chelsea – 107 points, GD +5

10. Fulham – 99 points, GD -4

11. Brentford – 98 points, GD +3

12. Crystal Palace – 94 points, GD -10

13. West Ham United – 92 points, GD -27

14. Wolves – 87 points, GD -42

15. Bournemouth – 87 points, GD -47

16. Everton – 84 points, GD -34

17. Nottingham Forest – 74 points, GD -48