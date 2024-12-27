The shocking Premier League table since Man Utd appointed Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have accumulated fewer points than Crystal Palace, West Ham and Wolves since Ruben Amorim took charge in November 2024.

Amorim replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag and his success with Sporting Lisbon allowed United supporters to believe they’d appointed a manager who would bring the good times back to Old Trafford.

At the same time, few of the United faithful believed such a change would be instant with an underperforming squad. That assumption would prove to be very wise.

Amorim opened up with a 1-1 draw at Ipswich and has recorded victories over Everton and, thrillingly, Manchester City thanks to Amad Diallo’s late heroics.

But United have lost four of Amorim’s opening seven Premier League games, falling to Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Wolves with a series of slapstick performances.

Marcus Rashford has been marginalised and put on the transfer list, Bruno Fernandes has been largely ineffective and Amorim’s attempts to play 3-4-3 with the current set of players haven’t translated into results.

United sunk to 14th in the Premier League table on Boxing Day, 11 points off the top four and only eight points clear of the relegation zone.

And the fallen giants of English football would be 15th if the league had started with Amorim’s appointment having accumulated just seven points.

Never mind that City are faring even worse; United’s results have not improved under the new management and Amorim faces an enormous task to revive the ailing club’s fortunes.

Here’s how the Premier League table stacks up since the Amorim era began at Old Trafford:

1. Chelsea – 16pts, GD +9 (Played 7)

2. Nottingham Forest – 16pts, GD 0 (Played 7)

3. Arsenal – 14pts, GD +12 (Played 6)

4. Liverpool – 14pts, GD +8 (Played 6)

5. Bournemouth – 14pts, GD +6 (Played 7)

5. Newcastle – 11pts, GD +7 (Played 7)

7. West Ham – 11pts, GD -1 (Played 7)

8. Fulham, 10pts, GD 0 (Played 7)

9. Crystal Palace – 10pts, GD -1 (Played 7)

10. Aston Villa – 10pts, GD -3 (Played 7)

11. Wolves – 9pts, GD 0 (Played 7)

12. Tottenham, 7pts, GD +3 (Played 7)

13. Brentford – 7pts, GD 0 (Played 6)

14. Everton – 7pts, GD 0 (Played 6)

15. Manchester United – 7pts, GD -3 (Played 7)

16. Brighton – 6pts, GD -3 (Played 6)

17. Manchester City – 5pts, GD -5 (Played 7)

18. Ipswich – 4pts, GD -6 (Played 6)

19. Leicester – 4pts, GD -11 (Played 7)

20. Southampton – 2pts, GD -12 (Played 7)