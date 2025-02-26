5 pundits who foolishly predicted Man Utd to finish top four in 2024-25

Manchester United are on track for their worst season in Premier League history, blowing out of the water their awful campaign last time out.

The irony of that is that their eighth-placed finish last season WAS their worst in Premier League history, and they brought in Ruben Amorim to turn things around, only to be plunged deeper into the bottom half of the table.

“We are maybe the worst side in Man United history,” Amorim said of his own side in January.

Here, we have looked at the predictions of five foolish pundits who felt United would finish in the top four in 2024/25.

Gary Neville

United legend Neville is always happy to abandon logic and plump for his former side as one of the most legitimate contenders in the Premier League each season, and Jamie Carragher checked him on it this time around, especially in the context of Neville’s other picks.

“We have to go Arsenal and Manchester City because we all collectively agree. I do [agree about Manchester United getting in the top four]. I am not sure [on Liverpool getting top four],” Neville said.

Carragher responded: “Do you think Manchester United will get in, but Liverpool won’t? You say this every season without fail. Bookmark this.”

Neville replied: “Every season, yeah. I am quite often wrong as well. It gets played back during the season, it’s quite enjoyable.”

He was indeed wrong, as United are closer to a relegation battle than they are to challenging for the top four.

Roy Keane

Another United legend, Keane, felt United would finish top four, but unlike Neville, the Irishman does not actually see himself as a Red Devils fan, so his decision was fuelled by perceived logic, rather than an innate desire to see them succeed.

He did not give a full account of his feelings towards the top-four race prior to the season, but he did suggest that Liverpool would miss out, while United and Aston Villa would be in the top four.

At least Villa are making a challenge for it.

Tim Sherwood

Sherwood’s predictions for the top four are perhaps the worst you’ll find from somebody who literally used to be in charge of a Premier League side.

Indeed, he had United in third, and Tottenham in fourth. Both sides are labouring in the bottom half of the table.

Sherwood felt runaway leaders Liverpool would be beaten to top four by both of those sides. One mistake is bad enough, but that’s three in the space of one prediction. Good effort, honestly.

Micah Richards

Some former City players, such as Michael Brown and Shay Given, had United nowhere near their top-four lists. Whether that was based on rivalry or not, they’ve come out of it well.

Richards, placing City top – as the vast majority of pundits did – had a place for United, in fourth. Other than that, his prediction was not a million miles off, with Arsenal second and Liverpool third – when some excluded the Reds altogether.

Richards’ exact prediction was matched by another recent Citizens player, Joe Hart, as well as Karen Bardsley, Dion Dublin and Rob Green.

Steve Sidwell

You’ll struggle to find a pundit who had quite as much faith in United for this season as Sidwell. Trust us, we’ve tried.

After City, who were top in his predictions, Sidwell felt the Red Devils would finish second in the Premier League this season.

He also had Chelsea in there, after Arsenal, but there was no place for Liverpool. Some interesting picks, but surely United at second is the worst?

READ NEXT: ‘Not convinced by them’: What 9 pundits have predicted for Liverpool’s prospects in 2024-25

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League for Man Utd?