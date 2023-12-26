logo
Manchester United
Rasmus Hojlund has finally broken his Premier League duck.

13 of the funniest internet reactions to Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal

Planet Football

Rasmus Hojlund finally broke his Premier League duck as Manchester United came from two goals behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in a wild match at Old Trafford.

Hojlund netted the winner in front of the Stretford End after 1,026 minutes without scoring domestically for United.

The Denmark international, who joined United in a £72million transfer from Atalanta over the summer, has scored five times in the Champions League this season, but his lack of Premier League goals was fast becoming a meme.

“Of course we are open and he is open, his mentality is great,” Erik ten Hag said last week about Hojlund’s form before United’s match at West Ham.

“He is a very good performer under stress. Also it’s about Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay. There are many and don’t forget our full-backs who have to be a big part in that.

“We work on that as a group and with a full complement and better balance, we should create more chances.

“We can definitely improve. It is not about one player, it’s a group of all of us. My philosophy is we have to attack with 11. We have to get movement better, and the decision making on the ball has to be better.”

Now the 20-year-old has opened his Premier League tally, there’s every chance he’ll go on a scoring spree after the liberation of that match-winning moment against Villa.

But for now, we’ve scoured the internet and dragged together 13 of the funniest social media posts in reaction to Hojlund’s big moment.

Predicted

Mark Goldbridge

Weghorst

The peerless Richard Jolly

https://twitter.com/RichJolly/status/1739775181285920838

Relief

Elite

https://twitter.com/utdbrxy/status/1739764780796154113

Comeback

Top scorer

Chelsea

Robin van Persie

October’s hottest meme

Succession

https://twitter.com/dannyschof81/status/1739768654068072452

It’s over

Manchester United