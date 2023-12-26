13 of the funniest internet reactions to Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal

Rasmus Hojlund finally broke his Premier League duck as Manchester United came from two goals behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in a wild match at Old Trafford.

Hojlund netted the winner in front of the Stretford End after 1,026 minutes without scoring domestically for United.

The Denmark international, who joined United in a £72million transfer from Atalanta over the summer, has scored five times in the Champions League this season, but his lack of Premier League goals was fast becoming a meme.

“Of course we are open and he is open, his mentality is great,” Erik ten Hag said last week about Hojlund’s form before United’s match at West Ham.

“He is a very good performer under stress. Also it’s about Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay. There are many and don’t forget our full-backs who have to be a big part in that.

“We work on that as a group and with a full complement and better balance, we should create more chances.

“We can definitely improve. It is not about one player, it’s a group of all of us. My philosophy is we have to attack with 11. We have to get movement better, and the decision making on the ball has to be better.”

Now the 20-year-old has opened his Premier League tally, there’s every chance he’ll go on a scoring spree after the liberation of that match-winning moment against Villa.

But for now, we’ve scoured the internet and dragged together 13 of the funniest social media posts in reaction to Hojlund’s big moment.

Predicted

this app if Hojlund gets the winner

pic.twitter.com/3FMghhIrvs — Hakz (@fc4utd) December 26, 2023

Mark Goldbridge

"RASMUS! RASMUS! RASMUS! RASMUS! RASMUS!" 🔥 Rasmus Højlund gets his first Premier League goal, and no one is happier than @markgoldbridge! #mufc pic.twitter.com/EjxzLHbQi8 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 26, 2023

Weghorst

Hojlund goes one clear of Weghorst, true fans will respect WW's approach play nonetheless — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 26, 2023

The peerless Richard Jolly

https://twitter.com/RichJolly/status/1739775181285920838

Relief

Elite

https://twitter.com/utdbrxy/status/1739764780796154113

Comeback

It's an old fashioned comeback from two nil down against Villa. By gar, it's been a while. pic.twitter.com/RYPyUhDBMK — Remoomtada (@Danny_McMoomins) December 26, 2023

Top scorer

Now that he's got his Prem goal we can peacefully say Højlund is our joint top goalscorer this season pic.twitter.com/z7d2gug5AZ — Deng™ (@UTDDeng) December 26, 2023

Chelsea

Bad news for the ones who were focused on Højlund’s goal tally more than Chelsea. Maybe they’ll come to their senses now we’re 11th. — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) December 26, 2023

Robin van Persie

RVP was there for Hojlund’s first PL goal pic.twitter.com/Ew3hr69IaE — B (@utdbrxy) December 26, 2023

October’s hottest meme

“Dad, tell me about Rasmus Hojlund first goal in the Premier League” pic.twitter.com/2Xk8YlLlSK — Ezra (@UTDEzra_) December 26, 2023

Succession

https://twitter.com/dannyschof81/status/1739768654068072452

It’s over

RASMUS HOJLUND HAS SCORED THIS MAN IS FREE pic.twitter.com/RUvxC7qPEH — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) December 26, 2023

