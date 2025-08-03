Manchester United have set a £30million asking price for Rasmus Hojlund this summer – and there are plenty of potential destinations for the striker.

Signed for £72million in 2023, Hojlund has struggled to live up to his price tag and the 22-year-old may be sold to finance other signings.

Despite his poor goal record, Hojlund has shown signs of promise and could blossom at the right club. But where will the forward end up?

RB Leipzig

Without European football, Leipzig are resigned to selling star striker Benjamin Sesko – and United are currently battling Newcastle for his signature.

It would suit both clubs if Hojlund moved to Leipzig, but the player has reportedly rejected the opportunity.

This may change as the weeks progress, particularly if United push the striker out in order to get Sesko. One to watch.

Juventus

“I am really happy with Rasmus,” Ruben Amorim said after United’s pre-season victory over Bournemouth. “I don’t know what is going to happen until the end of the market.

“The important thing is that the strikers that are here are working really well, are improving, are helping the team and that is the most important thing.

“The important thing is that Rasmus is scoring goals. He’s connecting really well with the team. He’s improving. Again, I don’t know what is going to happen until the market is closed.”

With finances stretched and new signings needed, Hojlund may be sacrificed for the greater good.

Juventus are one of several Italian clubs reportedly interested in signing the striker.

After an underwhelming season, Juve are rebuilding their squad in the hope of winning their first Serie A title since 2020.

The slower pace of Italian football, and the success of former team-mate Scott McTominay at Napoli, may entice Hojlund to one of Serie A’s giants.

Atalanta

According to reports in Italy, Atalanta are open to re-signing their former striker this summer.

Hojlund scored 10 times in 34 appearances for the Italian club in 2022-23, showing enough to earn a big-money move to United.

Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season, qualifying for the Champions League, and Hojlund could provide the extra firepower needed to make a mark in Europe.

Roma

Italian outlet Calciomercato have reported that Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini is eyeing a reunion with Hojlund, despite securing Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton.

Gasperini, who coached the Denmark international at Atalanta, sees him as a potential replacement for Artem Dovbyk, who is wanted by Besiktas.

Roma will play in this season’s Europa League, a competition where Hojlund scored six goals last season.

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund could provide an ideal stage for Hojlund to kickstart his career; a Champions League club with a fantacial following, but less intense than United.

The Bundesliga side are flush with cash after selling Jamie Gittens to Chelsea and need a forward to replace the departed Youssoufa Moukoko.

Dortmund have been linked with Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, but may view Hojlund as a player worth investing in.

