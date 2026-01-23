The summer of 2022 signalled a fresh start at Manchester United as Erik ten Hag took charge and looked to immediately put his own stamp on the team.

Having finished sixth in the season prior, United backed the Dutch boss with around £200million spent on new players.

We’ve revisited United’s business from that summer and have ranked their six signings from worst to best.

6. Tom Huddlestone

Huddlestone takes this spot by default, to be honest.

After spending the last four years in the Championship, the experienced midfielder joined United on a free transfer, with the intention of him becoming a player-coach at youth level.

He spent two years with United before departing in 2024, having never made a senior appearance.

5. Antony

In terms of value for money, Antony was undoubtedly the worst signing that United made that summer.

Signed from Ajax for £81million, it was hoped that Ten Hag would be able to get the best out of the Brazilian, as he had done in Amsterdam.

However, despite the odd flash of quality, it quickly became apparent that the winger was not built for English football.

Following an underwhelming three years, he left the club on a permanent basis last summer to join Real Betis in a deal worth £21.6million.

4. Tyrell Malacia

The full-back showed glimpses of quality early on, but has dropped off the face of the earth in recent seasons.

Injuries have hamstrung the 26-year-old during his time in Manchester and he’s only appeared in one league match for the Red Devils so far this season.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, he’s likely to leave on a free transfer.

3. Casemiro

Signed for £70million at the age of 30, plenty of people raised their eyebrows at this deal at the time.

The Brazilian is undoubtedly one of the best holding midfielders of his generation, but it’s safe to say that Real Madrid got the best years out of him.

Casemiro’s time at Old Trafford can be described as somewhat of a mixed bag. He started off well, had a huge drop off in the middle, but has regained his form over the past two seasons.

In total, he’s cost United £148million in transfer fees and wages and for that reason, we can’t justify placing him any higher than third on this list.

2. Christian Eriksen

Signed on a free transfer after a good stint with Brentford, Eriksen proved to be a useful signing for the Red Devils.

During his three years at the club, he racked up 107 appearances, scored eight goals and produced 19 assists.

Aged 33, he’s still going strong in the Bundesliga today for Wolfsburg.

1. Lisandro Martinez

Undoubtedly, the best signing that United made that summer was Martinez, who probably received the most scrutiny when he joined.

“We should never judge managers or players too early, but I’m convinced this can’t work because the size of him playing in a back four,” Jamie Carragher said back in 2022.

It’s safe to say that Martinez has proven the doubters wrong as when he’s been available, he’s tended to be one of United’s most consistent performers.

Even today, he still receives the odd dig about his height, but time and time again, he proves the so-called experts wrong.

After Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt recently had a dig, he responded by dominating Erling Haaland and keeping a clean sheet in the Manchester derby.

