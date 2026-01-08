At this point, Rio Ferdinand’s endorsement is basically a guarantee you’re backing a loser.

Think of the two most noteworthy moments of Ferdinand’s punditry career.

First of all, there’s that clip of himself nodding and smirking in the final days of the summer 2021 transfer window – teasing the return of his old team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

“There was an opportunity for Ronaldo to continue his history and legacy at this football club,” the former United defender reacted after the transfer was confirmed.

Ferdinand himself takes credit for convincing Ronaldo to make a romantic return to Old Trafford, a late U-Turn away from an unthinkable move to Manchester City.

How did that one work out?

“It was a decision that was very difficult to turn down, and I felt we had to take it, but it turned out wrong,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer later reflected on the signing of Ronaldo.

Manchester United had just finished as runners-up the season before Ronaldo’s return. The direction of travel looked promising.

There was a clear, defined way of playing under Solskjaer – something akin to “the United way” that Sir Alex Ferguson’s army of ex-players working in the media won’t shut up about.

Ronaldo scored goals, sure – inevitably followed by Ferdinand asking ‘and he’s the problem?’ accompanied by insufferable cry-laughing emojis – but his advancing years and lack of mobility were the death knell for Solskjaer’s project and a functioning team.

Between 2021 and 2023, United went from 2nd to 6th (with their then-lowest points tally of the Premier League era) to 3rd. Which was the Ronaldo season?

Yes, Rio, he was the problem. Continuing his legacy? Tarnishing it; throwing an almighty hissy-fit, refusing to come off the bench in a win over Tottenham and subsequently flouncing off to Saudi Arabia.

Fast forward to 2024.

Vinicius Junior scores the goal that seals Real Madrid’s 15th European Cup.

Ferdinand reacts by shouting the words “Ballon d’Or” nine times down the microphone.

Rodri picks up France Football’s Golden Ball award five months later.

Nice one, Rio.

Now we’re into 2026, and Ferdinand is going to the bat for Manchester United’s beleaguered Director of Football Jason Wilcox.

“He has a complete understanding of what Man United should be playing like” Man Utd’s Director of Football Jason Wilcox CC: @rioferdy5, #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KMIbrzVg0V — Rio Ferdinand Presents (@RioMeets) January 6, 2026



“I played with Jason Wilcox at Leeds. Spent, I think, 18 months or so with him. What a guy. Became one of my closest friends at Leeds at the time,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“We drifted a little bit over the years after that, but he’s a wonderful person, great human being, trustworthy, straight as you like.

“But I said this earlier as well. He wouldn’t be somebody who would make knee-jerk reactions and just go, ‘I’m going to make a decision based on one little simple detail here,’ or ‘this hasn’t gone our way, so that’s it.’

“I think it would have been a culmination of things. I think he would have given Ruben time. I expected him to give Ruben time.

“But he’s somebody, whenever I spoke to him, he made me feel like he had a complete understanding of what Man United should be playing like.

“And I think the longer this went on, forget results, he wasn’t seeing a true reflection of what he feels Man United should be playing like. And I think that’s a big part of the decision why the manager’s gone as well.”

It’s already been a tough week for Wilcox, who is coming under immense pressure after the timing of the decision to sack Ruben Amorim.

Ferdinand’s seal of approval is the last thing he needs. Football’s answer to the shadow of the reaper.

By Nestor Watach

