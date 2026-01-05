Manchester United have sacked Ruben Amorim with the club currently sitting sixth in the Premier League, but having only won one of their last five matches.

From the off, the Portuguese boss never seemed like a good fit at Old Trafford and that was reflected in United’s results.

In a club statement, United wrote: “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

While the club searches for his replacement, Darren Fletcher will take charge of the first team for the time being.

To illustrate just how bad things were under Amorim, we’ve picked out 12 disastrous stats that sum up his time at Old Trafford.

– Amorim’s 38% win rate is the worst of any permanent Manchester United manager of the Premier League era.

– United only picked up 58 points in 47 league matches under Amorim, averaging 1.23 points per game. Across a full campaign, that’s the equivalent of 47 points.

– Since taking over as United boss, United sit 14th in the overall Premier League standings, having collected fewer points than Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Bournemouth, Everton, Brighton and Brentford amonst others.

– Under Amorim, United suffered their worst-ever Premier League season, finishing 15th with 42 points. That points tally was their fewest in a top-flight season since they were relegated in 1973–74.

– This season, United endured their worst opening to a campaign since 1992-93, only picking up seven points from their opening six league matches.

– Man Utd’s loss against Grimsby in the League Cup was the biggest financially lopsided defeat in English football history, with United’s squad being valued at 257 times more than Grimsby’s.

– In the Premier League, Amorim had the worst clean sheet ratio (15%) of any United manager in history.

– Amorim’s side also conceded an average of 1.53 goals per game, a record high for any United manager in the Premier League.

– In the Premier League, United have conceded five goals to counter-attacks in 2025-26, the most of any Premier League side.

– Based on his points-per-game record, Amorim has a worse Premier League record than Alan Pardew, Sam Allardyce and Garry Monk.

– During his entire tenure, United only won consecutive league games on two occasions, during a three-game win streak back in October.

– In total, Amorim spent £290million on new players during his time as United boss. That works out at £5million per point when taking his Premier League record into consideration.

