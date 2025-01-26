Manchester United haven’t got the new manager bounce they were looking for since replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim. In fact, their results in the Premier League have actually worsened since they made the change in the dugout.

It was no surprise when Manchester United sacked Ten Hag in October. The Dutchman led the club to their lowest-ever Premier League placing of eighth last season and only stayed in the post after leading the club to the FA Cup.

But results did not pick up in 2024-25 and he was dismissed following a 2-1 defeat at home to Old Trafford, which left them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

United had won just three of their opening nine games while suffering defeats to Brighton, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham.

The club then saw an immediate but brief uptick in results as interim manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy led them to a respectable 1-1 draw against Chelsea before an impressively dominant 3-0 victory over Leicester City, the club he’s subsequently taken charge of on a full-time basis.

Amorim started with an underwhelming 1-1 draw away to Ipswich Town but a 4-0 mauling of Everton gave reasons for optimism, extending their run to four games unbeaten in the league and seven in all competitions.

Unfortunately that was the extent of the new manager bounce. Amorim’s Manchester United have lost six and won just two of their last Premier League outings, leaving them 13th in the table and increasingly adrift of the European spots.

United have actually taken four fewer points in Amorim’s 11 matches than they’d mustered in the 11 matches before he took over.

“In 10 Premier League games, we’ve won two,” Amorim told reporters in the wake of Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton.

“I know that. If it’s [like] this for a fan of Manchester United, imagine what it’s like for me. You are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach, I have full knowledge of that. Like I said, I’m not going to change, no matter what, and I know we can succeed.

“But we need to survive this moment because I’m not naive and I know that we need to survive now. We are being the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United, and I know that you want headlines but I’m saying that because we have to acknowledge that and change that.”

Here’s how Amorim’s first 11 Premier League matches in charge of Manchester United compare to Ten Hag’s last 11 (including the last two of last season):

Ruben Amorim

Games: 11

Wins: 3

Draws: 2

Losses: 6

Points: 11

Goals For: 15

Goals Against: 20

Goal Difference: -5

Clean Sheets: 1



Erik ten Hag

Games: 11

Wins: 5

Draws: 2

Losses: 4

Points: 17

Goals For: 13

Goals Against: 13

Goal Difference: 0

Clean Sheets: 5