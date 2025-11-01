Manchester United accumulated fewer Premier League points than Brighton, Everton and Fulham over Ruben Amorim’s first year as manager.

Amorim replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag in November 2024 and his success with Sporting Lisbon allowed United supporters to believe they’d appointed a manager who would bring the good times back to Old Trafford.

At the same time, few of the United faithful believed such a change would be instant with an underperforming squad. That assumption would prove to be wise.

Amorim opened up with a 1-1 draw at Ipswich and has recorded victories over Everton and, thrillingly, Manchester City thanks to Amad Diallo’s late heroics.

But United have lost 17 of Amorim’s first 37 Premier League games at the helm. Only a run of victories at the start of the 2025-26 season has taken their average to more than a point per game.

Had Amorim’s one-year anniversary been marked on 1 October, judgment would have been almost exclusively negative.

At that point, only Tottenham of the 17 teams that remained in the Premier League throughout his tenure had fewer points than United’s 34 from 33 games. After three successive victories, Wolves and West Ham are also behind them now.

On Thursday, for the first time, Amorim was shortlisted for manager of the month. In his news conference he was asked about the possibility of Champions League qualification.

Amorim laughed last month when he was asked if the Pope had been in touch following the defeat of Chelsea, a day on from his declaration that not even the Holy Father could persuade him to change his controversial 3-4-2-1 formation.

He was even smiling when he delivered his famous “the storm will come” comments last December, when he predicted the problems United would face trying to implement his ideas.

United officials say now, as they have done consistently throughout the past 12 months, there has never been an internal conversation about Amorim’s future.

The club’s hierarchy, from Sir Jim Ratcliffe down, is supportive. The aim for the season remains European qualification.

But have there been times when Amorim himself wondered if he would get this far?

“It’s hard to say,” he said. “There were some moments that were tough to deal with, to lose so many games, was so hard for me because this is Manchester United.

“Putting all the attention on Europa League and not winning, was massive.

“So, I had some moments that I struggled a lot, and was thinking maybe it’s not meant to be. Today is the opposite. Today I feel – and know – it was the best decision in my life, and I want to be here.”

Here’s how the Premier League table stacks up since the Amorim era began at Old Trafford.

