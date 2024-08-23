Man Utd have signed the final piece of their midfield jigsaw – & he’s the next Yaya Toure

There’s an unfamiliar feeling about Manchester United at the moment, leaving both their supporters and not-so-neutrals feeling conflicted; the feeling of competence.

We’re well aware this statement has every chance of biting us in the backside by the end of September – United are nothing if not specialists in false dawns over the past decade

And we’re well aware this parallels the UK government, as a new figurehead takes over from the failing previous regime and appears instantly competent by default.

But while Keir Starmer and the Labour Party face an almighty job to rescue Britain from increasing irrelevancy, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has the same job at Old Trafford.

Neighbours Manchester City and Liverpool have left United choking on dust in previous years, even if both were beaten en route to last season’s FA Cup success. The eighth-placed finish in the Premier League was a greater indication of United’s woes.

But Ratcliffe and Erik ten Hag have taken steps to rectify the club’s diminished status this summer, signing young and hungry players like Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

Players with a point to prove, such as Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, have also arrived as United have largely sidestepped players with a big reputation who felt like they were doing the club a favour by signing (such as Angel Di Maria).

But it’s the signing of Sekou Kone that could prove United’s most canny piece of business this summer.

Kone is an 18-year-old defensive midfielder who plays for both Guidars FC and Mali’s youth team. He started his career with the JMG academy in Bamako following in the footsteps of Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma.

He was an integral part of the Mali side that reached the semi-final of last year’s under-17 World Cup. The country has never qualified for the senior World Cup finals, but consistently produce quality footballers for Europe’s top five leagues.

Kone’s telescopic legs and tough tackling indicate he’s the next top-class footballer of the Malian conveyor belt.

The teenager primarily played as a defensive midfielder at last year’s World Cup but is capable of playing slightly further forward too.

He is renowned at youth levels for his ability to cover ground and track back to thwart counter-attacks, but he has also impressed as an all-round midfielder and has shown he can get forward and contribute to attacks.

🎥 – SEKOU KONE COMP!! Never watched him before, but looks like we’ve actually just signed a really talented youngster 👀💥pic.twitter.com/F73uMXjwYC — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) August 22, 2024

Comparisons to Yaya Toure, a bonafide Premier League legend who played for United’s rivals across town, may appear to be grandiose at first but there’s logic to them.

Firstly, Kone contributed two assists during Mali’s aforementioned World Cup campaign. For a defensive midfielder renowned for his ball-winning qualities, this is a welcome dash of creativity not unlike the addition of almond essence to a sponge cake.

Secondly, this also demonstrates the composure required to thrive at Premier League level. Close your eyes now and tell us you can’t imagine Kone popping up with a crucial goal at a difficult away ground in the dog days of winter.

It’s believed United are paying Guidars around £1.2million with the hopes of integrating Kone into the Under-21 team, as well as gifting him first-team training opportunities to aid his development.

It might be a while before we see him at Old Trafford, but Ten Hag has already shown he’s not averse to giving young players their chance if they’re of the required standard.

Allowances must be made for Kone to settle into an unfamiliar country with weather colder than he’ll have ever experienced in Mali.

But United look to have signed another gem to sit alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho in a team to reclaim the club’s former glories. And they’ve done so without indulging in a Boehly-esque trolley dash.

No wonder both United and rival fans are unsettled right now – the club are demonstrating some uncharacteristic competence.

By Michael Lee