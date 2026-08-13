While Manchester United have identified Lewis Hall as their top target for the left-back position, a deal for the Newcastle United defender is looking increasingly unlikely.

The Magpies are under no pressure to sell any more players this summer after receiving a combined £245million for Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

We’ve taken a look at seven other left-backs United could turn their attention to if Newcastle still refuse to sell the 21-year-old.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Lewis-Skelly broke into the Arsenal first-team at left-back but has since fallen behind Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order.

While the 19-year-old impressed in his favoured midfield role towards the end of the 2025-26 season, the Gunners have now signed Guimaraes from Newcastle in a £75million deal.

He may need to leave the Emirates in search of regular first-team football and has reportedly been offered to both United and Chelsea.

The England international is valued at around £45million, which falls within the range of what United have been willing to spend this summer.

His versatility makes him a very appealing option for United as he can cover two areas that need strengthening, and it also means they could reignite their interest in Hall in future transfer windows.

Antonee Robinson

United have been prioritising moves for tried-and-tested Premier League players, and Robinson fits that mould perfectly, having made over 150 appearances for Fulham in the top-flight.

He had a dip in form last season due to injury problems, but impressed at the World Cup and also registered 10 Premier League assists in the 2024-25 campaign.

While the 29-year-old wouldn’t be a long-term solution like Hall, the £35million signing of Youri Tielemans proves that United are willing to buy players who are entering their peak years.

The move would also get a seal of approval from United forward Bryan Mbeumo, who has previously named the USA international as one of the toughest defenders he has ever faced.

“Throughout the years he improved a lot, and I think now he can do everything,” Mbeumo said. “He can attack, he can defend, he’s strong, he’s good with his feet now, and yeah, I think really, really hard to play against him.”

Adrien Truffert

Following the £40million sale of Milos Kerkez to Liverpool last summer, Bournemouth signed Truffert from Rennes in a £14million deal.

The left-back has arguably been an upgrade on his predecessor and was an ever-present in a historic Cherries season that ended with Europa League qualification.

He uses his relentless stamina to provide attacking support from wide areas, and he made more overlapping runs than any other Premier League player in 2025-26.

The 24-year-old is also comfortable in possession and has strong defensive awareness, making him a well-rounded modern full-back.

But as shown with Alex Scott and Eli Junior Kroupi, Bournemouth are determined to keep hold of their best players this summer and will demand a big transfer fee.

El Hadji Malick Diouf

Despite West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League in 2025-26, United were linked with three of their players at the start of the summer transfer window.

While Matheus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville have since joined Tottenham and Al Hilal respectively, Diouf is still on the market.

The 21-year-old is far from the finished article but has impressed with his exceptional crossing ability, registering five assists in 32 Premier League appearances in 2025-26.

“It’s so good and his technique reminds me a lot of David Beckham,” former Tromso CEO Tore Rismo said. “Sometimes I think, ‘Am I watching Beckham or Malick?’

“That’s one of the biggest compliments I can give to him. I don’t recall seeing him work on his crosses. He was born with this gift.”

West Ham have already rejected bids from both Brentford and Sunderland this summer, with the Hammers holding out for a £40million offer.

David Raum

Raum joined RB Leipzig from TSG Hoffenheim in 2022 and was brought to the club by Christopher Vivell, who is now working as the director of recruitment at United.

The 28-year-old has since established himself as one of the best left-footed crossers in the world, registering 30 assists in 143 appearances in all competitions.

Six of those assists were for former Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who joined United last summer and would surely love a reunion with the Germany international.

He has now entered the final year of his RB Leipzig contract, and should be available for a fee below his £34million release clause.

Joaquin Seys

Following Senne Lammens’ impressive debut season at Old Trafford in 2025-26, United have continued to look at players in the Jupiler Pro League.

Seys is reportedly on their radar after the left-back played a starring role in Club Brugge’s title-winning campaign in 2025-26.

He earned a place in Belgium’s World Cup squad and was widely praised for his cameo performance against Lamine Yamal in their quarter-final with Spain.

Club Brugge are looking for a fee of around £30million for the 21-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle.

“I see Seys reaching the absolute top of the Premier League: in my opinion, he has no ceiling,” Club Brugge manager Ivan Leko said. “He has the talent, the character, and above all: the right mentality. He is often the first to arrive here and the last to leave.”

Jorge Salinas

In late July, TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey revealed Salinas was one of United’s main alternatives to Hall for the left-back spot.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at Racing Santander in 2025-26, helping his boyhood club win promotion to LaLiga.

He is considered one of the brightest young talents in Spain and was part of the side that won the Under-19 European Championship in Wales over the summer.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also been credited with interest in the defender, who has been compared to Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol due to his physical frame and ability to play at both left-back and centre-back.

He is available for just £13.7million due to a release clause in his contract, but it would be a big jump to go from the Spanish second division to the Premier League after just one season.

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