Manchester United have endured a miserable campaign in 2024-25 and the club are on the brink of breaking all sorts of undesirable records.

Following a poor start to the season, Erik ten Hag was dismissed in October and was replaced by Ruben Amorim.

While the Portuguese boss expected to walk into a tough job at Old Trafford, even he seems to have been shocked by the size of the rebuild that is needed next season.

With the club currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, the Europa League is now their only chance at silverware this season.

“We need to survive this season, and then to think ahead,” Amorim told TNT Sports last month.

“We have so many problems, and then when we go to the game and let the time pass, it’s really hard.”

Despite the problems the Red Devils have had this season, most of their fans seem to be willing to give Amorim the benefit of the doubt as they believe the problems lie elsewhere.

“I do think he’ll get [time],” Wayne Rooney told BBC Sport when discussing the United boss.

“It’s not a free hit because I think you’d expect a bit more from Manchester United than what we’re seeing since he’s been in.

“It’s very difficult to come in during the season and not have the pre-season to implement his plans with the team.

“He has to look to the future moving forward and how can they firstly – he says win the Premier League – compete to get a bit further up the table, I think that’s the next step for them.

“I think it’s a little bit naive to say ‘we’re looking to win the Premier League’ because, from where they are now, they’re a long way off that.”

To illustrate just how bad things have been at Old Trafford this season, here are seven unwelcome records that the club could break this season.

– United are currently on track to finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time in the Premier League era. The last time they finished in the bottom half was in 1989-90 when the club finished 13th.

– If they continue to average 1.22 points per game [PPG], they will end the season with 46 points, by far their lowest tally of the Premier League era.

– The Red Devils need to win at least seven of their last 11 matches to match their number of wins from 2021-22, a season previously deemed as their worst of the Premier League era.

– United are projected to score just 46 goals this season, which would be their lowest return since 1989-90.

– Amorim currently has a win percentage of just 41.67% across all competitions. That’s the worst record a permanent United boss has had since Dave Sexton, who managed the club from 1977 to 1981.

– The Red Devils have conceded 13 goals from corners across all competitions this season – the most of any Premier League team.

– Following their home defeat against Crystal Palace last month, it meant United had lost seven of their first 13 home matches for the first time since 1893-94. Ouch.