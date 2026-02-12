Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been roundly criticised for controversial anti-immigration comments he made in a recent interview.

“You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It’s costing too much money,” Ratcliffe told Sky News.

“The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn’t it?” he added.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the comments “offensive and wrong” and called on Ratcliffe to apologise.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments are disgraceful and deeply divisive at a time when football does so much to bring communities together,” responded anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out.

“In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it’s worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants.

“This type of language and leadership has no place in English football, and we believe most fans will feel the same.”

We’ve rounded up more responses from more key figures, Manchester United fan groups and supporters:

Andy Burnham – Mayor of Manchester

MUMSC

The Manchester United Muslim Supporters Club published a strongly worded statement:

“We are deeply concerned by recent remarks describing the UK as having been “colonised” by immigrants, and by positive references to political figures whose rhetoric on immigration and minority communities has long been divisive.”

“The term “colonised” is not neutral. It echoes language frequently used in far-right narratives that frame migrants as invaders and demographic threats.

“Such rhetoric has real-world consequences. The UK has experienced sustained increases in hate crimes in recent years, including rises in Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, racially motivated attacks, and hostility toward migrants and people of colour.”

“Public discourse shapes public behaviour. When influential figures adopt language that mirrors extremist talking points, it risks legitimising prejudice and deepening division.

“Manchester United is a global club built on diversity — on players, staff and supporters from every background, faith and ethnicity.”

“The strength of our club, and of our country, lies in that diversity. Debate on immigration policy is legitimate.

“But it must be conducted responsibly, without language that alienates communities or reinforces narratives associated with intolerance.”

“We stand with all communities who reject racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms, and we call for leadership that unites rather than divides.”

MUFC Local Supporters’ Club

“Immigrants built this city, and this club. Manchester United Local Supporters Club is proud to welcome immigrants from far and wide, though we may make an exception to those who arrive by private jet from Monaco.”

The 1958

“A very ill-advised statement from Sir Jim Ratcliffe today,” read a statement from the 1958 fan group, which has already organised protests against Ratcliffe’s running of the club.

“Once again a total embarrassment whether in front of a camera or being interviewed. Commenting on the issues of our country while living in Monaco to avoid paying tax is bad enough.

“However, his comments on Manchester United are particularly worrying.

“If his measure of improvement is hiring an interim manager after sacking their first choice because it was a bad decision to hire Amorim in the first place, then the jury is out.

“Michael Carrick’s form is down to luck, not a measured long-term development strategy and nothing this ownership can take any credit for. It’s clear the next manager will change the system again.

“He mentions that he’s unpopular with fans and that is an understatement.

• Increasing draconian measures for season ticket holders just trying to attend a game and pass on a ticket to a friend or family member

• Rising matchday ticket prices for members

• Pushing every ticket as hospitality, pricing out the loyal fan

• Forcing a new stadium that is clearly unwanted by the majority of matchgoing supporters

“If he cannot see the reasons why he’s unpopular, then he is completely deluded. Completely out of touch with the core fan base that made our club what it is today.

“This is a worrying statement in so many ways and for all match-going supporters.

“The 1958”

MUST

“Manchester United belongs to all of its supporters,” the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust posted on X.

“No fan should feel excluded from following or supporting the club because of their race, religion, nationality or background. Comments from the club’s senior leadership should make inclusion easier, not harder.

“This is not about politics; it is about ensuring that the custodians of Manchester United act in a way that unites supporters rather than marginalising any part of our fanbase.”

Manchester United fans

Putting aside the fact I massively disagree with him, the man is an absolute idiot. We’ve had a few weeks of good vibes and this dickhead opens his mouth and tries to divide everyone over shadowing all of it. 🤡 — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) February 12, 2026

I support a club owned by someone who doesn’t like my kind. https://t.co/tD7YhmGpEX pic.twitter.com/uTECNNtmyS — Max (@the_art_of_7) February 11, 2026

The Glazers are mates with Trump, while Ratcliffe is mates with Farage. We have the worst people running our club, get them all gone… https://t.co/eYceRgE5Bc — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) February 11, 2026

United content creators are criticising Jim Ratcliffe on his comments.pic.twitter.com/z9oHMN6wku — UtdActive (@UtdActive) February 11, 2026

The fact every single Manchester United supporter on my timeline right now is speaking out against Jim Ratcliffe gives me hope. — Annemarie Dray (@AnnemarieDray) February 11, 2026

Utd are finally playing well, there is a good vibe around the club and there looks to be a harmonious atmosphere amongst the players only for Ratcliffe to do something so classless and unnecessary that it defies belief. The man who is making decisions for Manchester United can’t… — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) February 11, 2026

Remember when Ratcliffe launched his bid, chaneling the nostalgia of Cantona by using Trawlers Ltd as the vehicle to buy a stake in the club? Hard to imagine anyone would be more appalled than Cantona by today’s comments. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) February 11, 2026

READ NEXT: Five times fans stood up to racism: Williams, Leeds, Rayo Vallecano & more

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Man Utd Quiz: 30 questions to put your Red Devils knowledge to the test