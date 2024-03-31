The £93million Erik ten Hag’s 10 Man Utd signings have lost in value since joining the club

Since joining Manchester United in 2022, Erik ten Hag has made 10 permanent signings and those players have lost a combined £93million in market value since joining the club.

While the Dutch boss has made some decent signings during his tenure so far, a number of his additions have struggled to live up to the hype.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we’ve assessed all 10 of Ten Hag’s signings and have worked out how much market value they have gained or lost since joining the club.

Antony (-£40.3million)

Justifying an £82million price tag was always going to be tricky, but Antony’s reputation has taken a nosedive since arriving at Old Trafford.

Once considered an exciting Brazilian prospect at Ajax, he’s looked a shadow of his former self in England. While he’s produced a couple of memorable moments, most notably that goal against Barcelona, the signing just hasn’t worked out whatsoever.

When he joined the club in 2022, he had a lofty market value of £64.2million. Fast forward a couple of years and his value has dropped to a measly £23.9million. That’s a drop of over £40million in just one and a half years. Ouch.

Mason Mount (-£17.1million)

It’s been a tough debut season for the 25-year-old in Manchester. He’s missed the majority of the season through injury and as of writing, has only played 411 minutes of Premier League football under Ten Hag.

As a result of his slow start, his value has dropped by over £17million since his arrival at the club. It will sting that United could have signed him for free this summer had they waited. Every chance he turns things around to make himself a success next season, though.

Casemiro (-£17.1million)

Unsurprisingly, Casemiro’s market value has also taken quite a hit. In fairness, United surely knew this would be the case when they signed him as a 30-year-old.

The Brazilian midfielder enjoyed a good debut season at the club, but his struggles this time around have been well-documented.

Along with missing a large chunk of the season through injury, the 32-year-old has looked unrecognisably leggy in a number of matches.

He’s already lost £17.1million in value since joining the club, but beyond Saudi Arabia it’s difficult to imagine any club paying even a fraction of what Manchester United did to take on his reportedly gargantuan wages. He might be around at Old Trafford for a while yet, given he’s still got two years on his contract left to run.

Christian Eriksen (-£10.3million)

Given Eriksen joined the club on a free transfer, United probably won’t feel too aggrieved that his market value has dropped over these last years.

The Danish midfielder was useful enough in his debut season, although his role within the squad has diminished in 2023-24.

With Kobbie Mainoo now firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him leave in the summer. Eriksen does have another year left to run on his current deal, though.

Lisandro Martinez (-£4.3million)

Of Ten Hag’s permanent signings, Martinez is undoubtedly among the best. The tenacious Argentine defender enjoyed a good debut season at the club as he formed a steady partnership with Raphael Varane at the back.

However, on the back of an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign, his market value has taken a slight hit this year. It’s only a marginal decrease, but he has lost £4.3million in value since reuniting with Ten Hag in England.

Tyrell Malacia (-£3.4million)

The 24-year-old had a steady enough debut campaign, but he’s vanished off the face of the earth this season. Following a knee injury that he sustained over the summer, he’s missed the entirety of the season so far.

He’s still got time on his side to prove his worth in a United shirt, although his market value has taken a slight dip of late due to his lack of action.

Andre Onana (=)

It’s not all bad news for United fans though. While the majority of Ten Hag’s signings have lost market value since arriving at the club, a few of them have managed to maintain their value.

One of those players is Onana who is still valued at £34.2million. While his struggles in the Champions League have been well-documented, his form in the league has been pretty consistent all year round.

In the Premier League, only Alphonse Areola and Alisson boast a better save percentage than Onana in 2023-24. That’s not bad going.

Altay Bayindir (=)

United fans haven’t had much of a chance to see Bayindir in action so far as he’s been firmly behind Onana in the pecking order.

Given his lack of minutes so far, it’s probably not much of a surprise that his market value has stayed the same since joining the club. Fingers crossed we get to see a bit more from him in the coming years.

Rasmus Hojlund (=)

Despite enduring a slow start in the Premier League, Hojlund has proven his worth since the turn of the year. Since scoring his first league goal, he’s managed to score seven league goals in his last seven appearances.

During that time, he’s maintained a market value of £55.6million. If he continues to score at his current rate, we’re in no doubt that his valuation will continue to grow.

Jonny Evans (=)

Even at 36 years of age, Evans is still holding down a value of £1.7million. The experienced defender has been a solid enough pick-up for the Red Devils and considering he joined on a free transfer, you can’t have many complaints over the deal.

