The future of Man Utd? A remarkably talented Red Devils XI made exclusively of U21 ballers

Manchester United are renowned for having one of the best youth academies in the world and their current crop of youngsters are worth getting excited about.

While the club has fallen well below expectations in the Premier League this season, fans will be pleased to know that there’s a glimmer of promise coming out of their youth ranks right now.

Exclusively using players who are aged 21 and under, we’ve compiled a remarkably talented Man Utd XI for the future.

GK: Radek Vitek

Andre Onana will be hoping that the number one spot is his for the foreseeable future, but United do have Vitek who is waiting in the wings.

The Red Devils clearly see the potential in the 20-year-old shot-stopper as he recently penned a fresh deal with the club which is valid until 2027.

In January, Vitek joined Accrington Stanley on loan in order to continue his development. Give it a few years and he could be knocking on the door for the senior squad.

RB: Habeeb Ogunneye

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at their disposal, United are fairly well-stocked in the right-back department at this stage, but Ogunneye is someone to keep your eye on.

The 18-year-old has made the bench on multiple occasions this season, although he’s yet to make his senior debut.

CB: Willy Kambwala

Kambwala became the 248th player to graduate from United’s youth system after he made his senior debut earlier this season.

The 19-year-old is still very raw, but the early signs of potential are obvious to see. With nine first team appearances already under his belt, the future for Kambwala looks very bright indeed.

CB: Will Fish

The art of defending is a tough one to master, but thankfully for United, they have a number of promising centre-halves who are currently on their books.

Fish made his senior debut for United back in 2020–21 and he’s since spent the last three seasons out on loan where he’s continued to develop. He’s currently on loan with Hibernian where he’s racked up 37 appearances this season.

LB: Harry Amass

Amass has been involved in United’s last two match-day squads against Liverpool and Bournemouth, but he’s still waiting to make his senior debut.

Given he’s under contract with the club until 2027, they clearly see the long-term value in the left back. We have a sneaky feeling he’ll be given his chance sooner rather than later.

Another left-back to keep your eye on is Alvaro Fernandez, who’s been at the club since 2020. The Spanish full-back spent the first half of the season on loan with Granada before then joining Benfica in January.

It’s worth mentioning that Benfica do have the option to buy Fernandez, although given his lack of game time in Portugal, it seems unlikely that they will trigger this option.

The 21-year-old is an exciting attacking full-back and his defensive capabilities have come on leaps and bounds over the last 18 months. This summer will be crucial in determining his future.

CM: Daniel Gore

The 19-year-old has been in and around the senior squad under Ten Hag this season. He made his senior debut against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup and also made a cameo appearance against Aston Villa in the league.

In January, Gore was sent out on loan to Port Vale, although the loan spell had to be cut short because of injury. Hopefully with a full pre-season under his belt in the summer, he’s ready to make an impact next season.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

We’re running out of superlatives to describe Mainoo. An 18-year-old who has captured the imaginations of United fans from all over the globe? Get him on the plane, Gareth.

CM: Omari Forson

While Mainoo has been grabbing all of the plaudits of late, Forson looks like United’s next midfield academy graduate who is ready to make a breakthrough.

He’s already been handed a handful of opportunities by Ten Hag, but United fans haven’t seen anything yet. Give it a few years time and he could be an integral figure within the first team.

RW: Amad Diallo

Since arriving at Old Trafford in 2021, Diallo has had plenty of ups and downs. On the back of a fabulous loan spell with Sunderland last season, plenty of fans thought that this season would be his time to shine.

However, a knee injury that he sustained in pre-season swiftly put an end to that notion. Since returning to action in February, the youngster has shown some glimpses of quality that will have United fans excited for the future.

That last-minute winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup will live long in the memory.

Another honourable mention in this position is Shea Lacey, who currently ranks among United’s most promising prospects. Give him a few years and he’ll be knocking on the door for the senior squad.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund

It took Hojlund a while to find his feet at Old Trafford, but since the turn of the year, he’s looked comfortable in his new surroundings.

At times he’s been feeding off scraps, but United fans are well aware of the potential that that Danish forward possesses. Get the right players around Hojlund and he will score goals.

“Hojlund looked like a Haaland in the making – that power, that strength and aggression in his running,” Gary Neville said on The Overlap. “I’ve always like that about a Manchester United centre-forward.”

LW: Alejandro Garnacho

It feels as if this has been a defining campaign for Garnacho. The young Argentine winger has gone from a squad player to an invaluable member of the starting XI in less than 12 months.

He’s scored several belting goals and often is United’s most threatening player. Still just 19-years-old, the future for Garnacho is very bright indeed.