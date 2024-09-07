Wayne Rooney marked his Man Utd return by scoring 2024’s sexiest free-kick

The first international break of the season saw Manchester United out of action and licking their wounds following an underwhelming start to the campaign – but fans still flocked to Old Trafford.

Not to see Erik ten Hag and his team; any United supporters who wish they were playing this weekend should be aware they are technically contravening their own human rights.

But the staging of the legends match against Celtic, in support of the United Foundation, allowed thousands to wallow in nostalgia and reminiscence when United were the top dogs of English football and life seemed a little lighter.

The likes of Dimitar Berbatov, Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes lined up the home side. All of them demonstrated that class remains permanent with a succession of fancy touches and intelligent play even if their legs have diminished with time.

But the real treat for everybody inside Old Trafford was seeing Wayne Rooney back in action.

Rooney, it has to be said, has retired well. Modern professionals are infused with self-discipline and diets that are essentially self-torture.

The former England captain has marked the end of his playing days by hitting the biscuit tin and never has he been more relatable.

With the build of an American trucker, with the beard to match, Rooney was never going to zip across the pitch like Speedy Gonzalez after a glass of Sunny Delight.

But the 38-year-old still produced a moment that will have warmed the souls of everybody who made the pilgrimage to Old Trafford to witness it.

With the score goalless, Rooney lined up a free-kick on the edge of the Celtic penalty area. Even at the back of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, it was possible to see one or two of the wall twitch nervously.

Muscle memory, perhaps, of the punishment Rooney inflicted on countless teams during his career with a beautifully hit set piece. And it proved to be prescient.

United’s record goalscorer curled the ball over the wall and saw it nestle beyond Artur Boruc in the Celtic goal. Quite understandably, Rooney’s feat brought the house down as the crowd lost their collective minds.

Remarkably, it was the first free-kick scored by any United player at Old Trafford for two years. Perhaps he should start against Southampton next week?

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wayne Rooney, at 38 years old, scores Manchester United’s first free-kick goal at Old Trafford in two years. 😅🎯 pic.twitter.com/8PPh6ckyad — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 7, 2024

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 3 players Man Utd sold alongside Wayne Rooney in 2017

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Man Utd signing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired?

The contest finished 1-1 after 90 minutes after Rooney’s wondrous free-kick was cancelled out by Gary Hooper. Celtic won the penalty shoot-out, but you suspect even Mark Goldbridge won’t be ranting after this defeat.

For one afternoon in an increasingly tough year to live in the United Kingdom, fans were able to forget their troubles and allow their minds to drift back to the not-so-distant past when Rooney reigned supreme.

The current Plymouth Argyle manager didn’t disappoint.

By Michael Lee