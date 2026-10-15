Not the best window of recruitment was it?

Lisandro Martinez has risked the wrath of the Manchester United board after complaining about a lack of investment, but what happened to the purchases made the summer he came to the club?

After losing to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Martinez lamented United’s transfer policy and the work of director of football Jason Wilcox.

With that in mind, we’ve turned the clock back to take a look at some of the previous purchases made by United during the window that Martinez first came to the club.

The Argentine joined in the summer of 2022 and was one of six players through the door. Here’s what happened to the other five.

Antony

If there was one transfer that sums up post-Fergie Manchester United, it’s Antony.

It’s easy to misremember Antony as a decent player under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, but he scored eight goals the year before. Eight.

He left the Netherlands with 18 goals in 57 Eredivisie appearances, which is not exactly a stellar record.

Still, Ajax managed to convince United to part with £82m in what was the Manchester club’s third most expensive transfer of all time. At least with Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku you could understand why.

Antony unsurprisingly flopped at United, scoring four league goals in his first season which dropped to one the next year despite playing more games.

He was shipped out on loan to Real Betis for the second half of 2024-25, where he actually looked quite good and the Spanish club bought him permanently in 2025 for a cut fee of £21.65m.

The Brazilian, who has not played for the national team since 2023, is still at Betis today.

Casemiro

Having been told to leave football by Jamie Carragher, Casemiro revived his Manchester United career with a couple of excellent years at Old Trafford.

He proved particularly effective at corners, scoring a club-record nine headed goals in a season, before leaving Manchester in 2026.

The Brazilian has moved to MLS and Inter Miami where he has joined up with former Barcelona players Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

In Miami, he has still got his scoring touch, having got three MLS goals in 12 games this season.

Tyrell Malacia

Antony was not the only Eredivisie purchase United made that summer, with 22-year-old full-back Malacia also joining.

He only cost £13m but was still a poor signing with just 50 appearances in four years.

He was loaned back to the Netherlands to PSV for the second half of the season in 2024-25, but they did not want to make it a permanent deal.

He played just three Premier League games for United in the 2025-26 season before his contract expired last summer.

As a free agent, he joined FC Cincinnati in the MLS but has made just one appearance so far.

Martin Dubravka

United needed some goalkeeper cover and so brought in Newcastle’s Dubravka on loan.

He played just two games for the club, both in the League Cup, and left the following summer.

He then moved to Burnley to replace the City-bound James Trafford and was signed by Tottenham in the summer as a backup and maybe even a replacement for Antonin Kinsky.

Christian Eriksen

Considering he signed on a free, Eriksen was probably United’s best signing that window.

He made 107 appearances and scored eight goals and provided a further 19 in that time, which is a not great tally but okay considering the cost.

Still, he was not the same creative spark from his Spurs days and he left in the summer of 2025.

He got relegated with Wolfsburg last season and is now a free agent.

READ NEXT: 5 very incendiary post-match interviews after Martinez attacks Man Utd owners



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every South American to play for Man Utd in the Premier League?

