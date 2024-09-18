Where are they now? Man Utd’s 8 wonderkids from FIFA 15 a decade later

FIFA 15 was released over a decade ago and we thought it would be a timely point to check out where the eight Manchester United wonderkids from that game are today.

The Red Devils have a rich history when it comes to developing young players, although not all of these wonderkids have managed to make a name for themselves at Old Trafford.

Using SoFIFA, we have found United’s eight wonderkids from FIFA 15 and have checked out what they are each up to these days.

Luke Shaw

After shining at Southampton, Shaw made a £30million move to Manchester United in the summer of 2014 and was given a rating of 75 in FIFA 15 – alongside potential of 86.

Despite several injuries, it’s hard to argue that the left-back hasn’t fulfilled his potential. An excellent operator, Shaw remains at Old Trafford to this day and has also won 34 caps for England.

Even in 2024, United are a much better side when Shaw is bombing down the left flank. This was one rating that FIFA got spot on.

Adnan Januzaj

Fresh off his breakthrough season in 2013-14, Januzaj was all the hype upon the release of FIFA 15. He had a lofty potential of 87 on the game, which was a higher rating than Wayne Rooney had on the game.

It’s safe to say that things didn’t quite progress in that way for the Belgian winger. After some early glimpses of potential, he ended up dropping down the pecking order under Louis van Gaal and then Jose Mourinho.

Despite things not quite working out in England, he has crafted a good career for himself elsewhere. He enjoyed his best days with Real Sociedad and now plays for Las Palmas, on loan from Sevilla.

James Wilson

United fans had high hopes for Wilson back in the day, particularly after he scored a brace on his senior debut against Hull City.

Despite some early signs of promise, Wilson eventually slipped down the pecking order and ended up leaving the club in 2019 following a series of loan spells.

These days you can find him playing for League One outfit Northampton Town where he has yet to score in 2024-25.

Paddy McNair

At one stage Louis van Gaal suggested McNair could be United’s right-back for the “next 10 years”, but he later criticised the Northern Irishman as “he thought he was a striker” when he gave the ball away high up the pitch in a draw with Leicester.

McNair has since insisted he was played out of position, and his form in midfield for Sunderland in their Championship relegation season led to a move to Middlesbrough in 2018.

The Northern Ireland international was named Middlesbrough Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season and helped knock United out of the FA Cup in 2022.

He made a surprise move to MLS side San Diego in the summer of 2024 and is currently on loan at West Brom until the end of the calendar year.

READ NEXT: 11 of Louis van Gaal’s most outrageous, batsh*t and hilarious quotes ft. Messi, Di Maria, Liverpool…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Louis van Gaal used as Man Utd manager?

Nick Powell

Had it not been for the constant injuries that plagued his career, who knows how good Powell could have become? Despite not making the grade at United, he has enjoyed a good career in the EFL.

The creative midfielder spent his best days with Wigan Athletic and Stoke City where he racked up a combined 218 appearances.

These days you can catch the 30-year-old playing for Stockport County who are currently flying high in League One.

READ: Remembering Nick Powell’s right man, wrong time spell at Man Utd

Reece James

Not that one.

The younger brother of Leicester City midfielder Matty, James’ only United first-team experience came in the infamous 4-0 thrashing at MK Dons.

After loan moves to Carlisle, Rotherham and Huddersfield, the defender eventually found a home at Wigan, but he was released after three years at the club.

He then had brief stints at Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and Blackpool before signing for Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal in 2022.

After helping the Owls win promotion to the Championship and stay up in their first season, James left for fellow South Yorkshire outfit Rotherham United in 2024.

Tyler Blackett

Blackett was one of Van Gaal’s favoured options during the injury crisis, making 12 appearances in 2014-15 and being tipped to become a “great defender” after signing a new deal in 2015.

But a loan spell at Celtic proved unproductive the following season and Blackett was then sold to Reading, where he made over 100 appearances before leaving the club in 2020.

He spent the 2020-21 season at Nottingham Forest before moving to America, joining MLS side FC Cincinnati for two seasons, and returning to England to sign for Rotherham United.

The 30-year-old defender is currently unattached after the Millers’ relegation in 2023-24.

Andreas Pereira

The Brazilian attacking midfielder had plenty of hype around him back in the FIFA 14 days. While he didn’t quite make the grade at Old Trafford, he still managed 75 senior appearances for the club.

Pereira has undoubtedly played his best football away from United as he is currently one of the main men in Marco Silva’s Fulham side.

Since making the £10million switch to Craven Cottage, Pereira hasn’t looked back and has contributed plenty of goals and assists down at Craven Cottage. He’s even been a regular presence in the Brazil squad.