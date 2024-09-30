Where are they now? The Man Utd XI from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final game in 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure as Manchester United manager ended with a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford in November 2021 – but what’s happened to those United players since?

Solskjaer was teetering on the brink following a disastrous start to the 2021-22 season before this heavy reverse at Vicarage Road, where Watford should’ve won by more, saw his reign come to an end.

We’ve picked over the bones of Solskjaer’s final line-up to see what they’re all doing three years later.

GK: David de Gea

There can be no denying that De Gea was once ranked as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, but his drop-off in form did coincide with United’s struggles under Solskjaer.

Since leaving the club in 2023, he endured a year as a free agent before signing for Serie A outfit Fiorentina in the latest summer window.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka became Solskjaer’s first signing as United boss upon the defender’s arrival from Crystal Palace in 2019.

The right-back was a fairly consistent performer over the years, albeit his limitations were often exposed against the very best opposition.

He was sold to West Ham for £15million in 2024 and left United fans open-mouthed with a Cafu-esque mazy run to set up a goal on his Hammers debut. Why did rarely do that at Old Trafford?

CB: Victor Lindelof

Lindelof was originally signed by Jose Mourinho and is now in his eighth season at United.

He’s made over 250 appearances for the club and has been frequently written off amid further defensive reinforcements, but he continues to start semi-regularly under Erik ten Hag thanks to a defensive injury crisis.

Last December, the Sweden international activated a one-year extension clause to remain at the club until 2025.

CB: Harry Maguire

The Red Devils made Maguire the most expensive defender in Premier League history when they shelled out £80million to prize him away from Leicester. Maguire is now made over 200 appearances for United, having spent the last five years of his career at Old Trafford.

Throughout that time, it’s fair to say that Maguire’s form has fluctuated quite dramatically. The England international has been a point of mockery at times – including his red card in Solskjaer’s final match – and a colossal defensive unit at others.

He’s currently on the bench behind Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt, but has recently won his place back in the England squad.

LB: Luke Shaw (Diogo Dalot ’85)

Following the departure of De Gea in 2023, Shaw is now Manchester United’s longest-serving player. He’s now spent a full decade at the club, having originally been signed by Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2014.

Injuries have stalled his momentum, but the England defender has made over 250 appearances for United and the side usually looks better when he’s available.

A late sub for the injured Shaw at Vicarage Road, Dalot became a starter under Rangnick and has largely retained the position under Ten Hag as one of their more reliable performers.

The Portuguese defender has made 165 appearances for United.

CM: Nemanja Matic

Matic was bought to United by Jose Mourinho in 2017 and split opinion with his performances; some thought he was a solid presence in midfield, while others suggested he had all the mobility of a wardrobe.

Since leaving Old Trafford behind in 2022, the former Serbia international hasn’t stuck around in one place for long. Following stints with Roma and Rennes, the 36-year-old now plays for Lyon.

READ NEXT: The mindblowing XI Man Utd would have now if they’d listened to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to appear for Man Utd under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

CM: Scott McTominay (Donny van de Beek ’46)

Handed his debut by Jose Mourinho way back when, McTominay left United in the summer and moved to Napoli.

The 27-year-old Scotland international had his critics at Old Trafford and rarely nailed down a spot as an undisputed starter, but he was deemed a useful squad player by every manager he’s worked under.

Now in Serie A, McTominay scored his first goal for Napoli in their 5-0 win over Palermo in September 2024.

Prior to Van de Beek’s move to United in 2020, the Dutch midfielder was one of the nominees for the 2019 Ballon d’Or. By the time he left United for Girona four years later, his reputation was in tatters after making almost zero impact at Old Trafford.

The romantic side in us hopes that he enjoys a career revival in Spain, but we don’t know exactly what impact years of rotting away on the bench will have had on the 27-year-old.

TRY A QUIZ: Planet Football’s Ultimate 30-question Man Utd Quiz

RW: Jadon Sancho (Jesse Lingard ’90)

It’s been a strange few years for Sancho since his £73million switch to Old Trafford. He struggled to find his best form in a United shirt, had a public spat with Erik ten Hag and reached a Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund.

With no future at United, Sancho has joined Chelsea on loan for the 2024-25 and has looked impressive during his first few appearances for the Blues.

Lingard left at the end of his contract in June 2022 and spent an unsuccessful year at Nottingham Forest. His career had nosedived after his memorable loan spell at West Ham and offers from European clubs were not forthcoming.

So the midfielder moved to the other side of the planet – FC Seoul in South Korea. A month later, in March 2024, J-Lingz was publicly called out by his manager, Kim Gi-dong for “lack of effort and physicality.”

He’s now back in action and has four K-League goals to his name.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese playmaker might rub some people the wrong way, but his output in a United shirt is absolutely off the charts.

Across 242 appearances, Fernandes has produced 149 goal contributions which is a staggering return in a side that has often flattered to deceive.

Now United’s club captain, the 30-year-old remains integral to any chance they have of regaining their former status.

LW: Marcus Rashford (Anthony Martial ’46)

Rashford continues to have his peaks and troughs when it comes to form, but he’s developed into one of the most senior and important players in the dressing room.

With 134 goals in 411 appearances for his hometown club, Rashford has been one of United’s defining players of the post-Fergie era. When he clicks, United are an entirely different proposition.

His replacement at Watford in November 2021 arrived at United with huge expectations and scored a wonder goal on his debut against Liverpool.

But Martial infuriated the Old Trafford faithful with his inconsistent performances and attitude that spoke a thousand words. He left United at the end of his contract in 2024 and signed for AEK Athens in Greece.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

Upon his return to the club in 2021-22, Ronaldo was handed a highly lucrative contract, worth £515,000 per week – making him the highest-paid player in the club’s entire history.

While the marksman scored 18 league goals that season, United were notably less mobile when Ronaldo started up front and he was dropped by both Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick at times.

The Portugal icon left the club in November 2022 following an incendiary interview with Piers Morgan and moved to Saudi Arabia to sign for Al Nassr.

At 39, he’s continued to score goals for fun while United continue to struggle.