Where are they now? The 11 players Man Utd fans voted to sell in a 2021 survey

Back in March 2021, MEN Sport carried out a survey asking Manchester United fans if they wanted to keep or sell each player in the first-team squad.

While the Red Devils were doing well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the time, their squad was by no means the finished article.

We’ve gone back to check the results of that survey and have found the 11 players that United fans voted to sell and where they all are today.

Phil Jones

Injuries had taken their toll on Jones in his later years as he only made 13 appearances for the club during his final four years at Old Trafford.

While he’s no longer a player, the 32-year-old still works at the club today. The defender has since pursued a coaching career and currently works with the under-14 and under-18 teams in the academy.

Andreas Pereira

Things never quite clicked for Pereira at Old Trafford and the Brazilian ended up leaving the club in 2022 after spending his formative years in Manchester.

The 28-year-old has shown that he can cut the mustard in the Premier League though as he continues to be a consistent performer for Marco Silva’s Fulham side.

During 2024-25, Bruno Fernandes is the only United player who has created more chances than Pereira in the Premier League.

Sergio Romero

The Argentine shot-stopper did a fine job as United’s backup goalkeeper, but fans could tell that his time in Manchester was coming to an end in 2021.

Now aged 37, he’s still playing to this day for Boca Juniors, where he plays alongside fellow former United stars like Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani.

Nemanja Matic

While United fans did vote to sell Matic in 2021, the Serbian midfielder stuck around for a year longer before then departing in 2022 to join Roma.

After then spending a few months with Rennes, the 36-year-old joined Lyon in January and he still plays at the Groupama Stadium today.

READ NEXT: The 15 Man Utd players who have dramatically dropped in market value throughout 2024

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 Man Utd players to score 10+ goals in a Premier League season?

Juan Mata

By the time 2021 had rolled around, Mata was only a bit-part player in the United squad and his remaining days at the top level seemed limited.

He ultimately ended up leaving the club during the following summer in 2022 and joined Galatasaray on a free transfer.

Since leaving United, the Spaniard has struggled to settle in one place for long as he’s had spells in Turkey, Japan and now Australia.

Currently playing for Western Sydney Wanderers, he’s one of the most recognisable faces currently playing in the A-League.

Anthony Martial

United fans always remained optimistic that Martial would rekindle his form from the 2019–20 campaign that saw him score 23 goals across all competitions.

However, he failed to get anywhere near those sorts of numbers during his last four years at the club. Injuries plagued the Frenchman throughout his career and his departure last summer was well overdue.

After weighing up his options as a free agent, he eventually joined Greece side AEK Athens, where he’s scored five goals in 12 appearances as of writing.

Jesse Lingard

Given Lingard was out on loan with West Ham when the survey was carried out, it’s no wonder that United fans voted to sell him.

Despite ripping things up for the Hammers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign, he ended up sticking around at Old Trafford for the following season which didn’t prove to be the best idea.

Following a relatively uneventful spell with Nottingham Forest, the 32-year-old seems to have found a new lease of life in South Korea playing for FC Seoul.

READ: Jesse Lingard getting trolled for his dance moves in South Korea might just be our highlight of 2024

Lee Grant

The experienced shot-stopper was on the books at Old Trafford for four years, but he only ever made two senior appearances for the club.

Grant hung up his gloves at the end of 2021–22 and he currently works at Ipswich Town as their goalkeeper coach.

David de Gea

While some United fans are adamant that De Gea should still be at the club today, fans did vote to sell him back in the 2021 survey.

In his prime, the Spaniard was one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but he certainly became more error-prone during his later years.

Following plenty of debate, he eventually left the club in 2023 and spent a year without a club before joining Fiorentina in the summer.

The break seems to have done the 34-year-old the world off good as he’s made an excellent start to life in Florence.

Tahith Chong

After spending the last two years of his United career out on loan, Chong left on a permanent basis to join Birmingham City in 2022.

Following an impressive spell at St. Andrew’s, Luton Town snatched him up in 2023 and he still plays at Kenilworth Road today.

Fred

By the time 2021 had rolled around, United fans had seen enough of the Fred/Scott McTominay double pivot as they unanimously voted to sell the Brazilian.

He eventually left the club in 2023 and joined Turkish side Fenerbahce where he still plays today. He even scores the odd worldie every now and again for Jose Mourinho’s side.