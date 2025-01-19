Where are they now? The 4 players Man Utd signed alongside Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo is currently in the form of his life, but what happened to the other four players that Manchester United signed in 2020-21?

United agreed to sign Diallo from Atalanta in October 2020, but they had to wait until January before the deal was confirmed.

With the 22-year-old now among United’s top-performing players, we’ve checked in on the other four stars who were signed alongside Diallo in 2020-21.

Donny van de Beek

Of the players the club signed in 2020-21, Van de Beek probably came with the biggest expectations.

Signed in a deal worth up to £40million from Ajax, United fans were hopeful that the Dutch midfielder would complement the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

However, after a rocky start to life at Old Trafford, Van de Beek just never managed to get going in a United shirt.

In total, the 27-year-old only started in six Premier League matches throughout his entire four-year stint at the club.

Following a couple of forgettable loan spells with Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt, the midfielder left on a permanent basis last summer to join La Liga outfit Girona.

With four goal contributions in 15 league appearances so far, he seems to have rediscovered some form in his post-United career.

Alex Telles

With the club looking to ease the burden on Luke Shaw, they snapped up Telles in a deal worth just over £15million.

The Brazilian spent three years on the books at United but did spend his final year out on loan with Sevilla.

When assessing his options in the summer of 2023, Al-Nassr managed to lure him to Saudi Arabia where he linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo once again.

Despite originally signing a two-year deal with the club, his contract was cancelled by mutual consent after just one year which allowed him to return to Brazil and join Botafogo on a free transfer.

Edinson Cavani

The Uruguayan didn’t stick around in Manchester for long, but boy did he have some memorable moments in his debut season.

Given the club signed him on a free transfer, 19 goals in 59 appearances for the club isn’t a record to be sniffed at.

While the former PSG superstar looked like the real deal during 2020-21, his role within the side diminished upon Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival the following summer.

Upon leaving, Cavani enjoyed a quick pitstop in Valencia before joining Boca Juniors in 2023 where he still plays today.

In 55 appearances for the Argentine giants, the 37-year-old has scored 23 goals, averaging a strike every 180 minutes. That’s not too shabby.

Facundo Pellistri

Along with Diallo, United fans also had high hopes for Pellistri who joined the club in a deal worth £9million from Penarol.

The youngster had to be patient when waiting for his chance at United as he spent his first couple of seasons out on loan with Alaves in Spain.

He eventually made his first-team debut under Erik ten Hag in 2022–23 and he went onto make 25 appearances for the club before being sold to Panathinaikos over the summer.

Since joining the Greek side, Pellistri has been developing nicely with six goal contributions so far this season.

It’s also worth noting that United do have a buy-back option for Pellistri which remains active for another two and a half years.