Where are they now? The 4 players Man Utd signed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009

Manchester United pocketed £80million from the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid in 2009 – and it’s safe to say they didn’t spend the windfall very wisely.

Ronaldo was widely regarded as the best player in the world when he left Old Trafford, so replacing him was never likely to be easy. But United’s decisions in 2009 arguably started their path to decline.

We’ve checked in on the four signings they made and what they’re up to these days.

Antonio Valencia

After impressing at Wigan, Valencia moved to Old Trafford for £16million and enjoyed a successful career at United.

The Ecuadorian went on to make 339 appearances for the club on the wing and at full-back, winning numerous trophies and winning the hearts of supporters with his committed performances.

He eventually left in 2019 to return to Ecuador after a decade of service with the club, having won two Premier Leagues among other trophies, while also serving as club captain later on in his tenure.

Valencia retired in 2021 after a brief stint in Mexican football.

Michael Owen

A controversial signing from Newcastle – less for his injury record which was atrocious by 2009 and more for his strong Liverpool links – Owen did at least score that winning goal against Manchester City shortly after his arrival.

The striker found himself behind Wayne Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov in the pecking order and injury problems plagued his three years at the club.

He still scored 17 goals in 52 appearances and is now a pundit, horse owner and cultural phenomenon all in one.

Gabriel Obertan

United beat Arsenal and both Milan clubs to the signing of 20-year-old Obertan from Bordeaux, but one goal in 28 club appearances suggests that they need not have bothered.

The winger lasted just two years at the club before he was shipped out and sent to Newcastle United.

After bouncing around various European leagues for a number of years, Obertan has since settled in the United States. Since 2021, the French winger has played for Charlotte Independence who compete in the third-tier of American football.

Mame Biram Diouf

Diouf joined from Molde in January 2010 for just over £4million and made the dream start to life in Manchester, scoring on his home debut against Burnley.

After five further appearances, he was loaned out to Blackburn the following season, where he scored six goals.

At the end of it, he returned to Old Trafford and tore it up for their reserve side but never got close to the first team. He remained there until January 2012, when he joined Hannover for £1.5million.

The striker returned to England with Stoke City in 2014 and spent six years with the Potters before joining Turkish side Hatayspor.

He’s something of a Turkish Super League cult hero these days, and is now turning out for Goztepe.

