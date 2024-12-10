Where are they now? The 10 players Roy Keane urged Man Utd to sell in 2023

Back in December 2023, Roy Keane named 10 Manchester United stars that he wanted to be sold, but where are all of those players today?

During an episode of The Overlap last year, Keane took part in a game of ‘keep, last straw or ditch’ revolving around the United squad at the time.

We’ve gone back to that podcast and have checked up on the 10 senior players that Keane urged the club to ‘ditch’ back in December 2023.

Victor Lindelof

Despite barely kicking a ball for the club this year, Lindelof is indeed still on the books at Old Trafford today.

Since the end of last year, the Swedish international has suffered from several injury setbacks and he’s only played 58 minutes of Premier League football this season.

With his contract set to expire in 2025, it seems more than likely that he will leave the club in the summer.

Raphael Varane

Keane was granted his wish when it came to Varane as the French centre-half left the club upon his contract expiring at the end of last season.

Despite then joining Como on a two-year deal shortly after leaving United, a knee injury forced him to reconsider his options and he ultimately decided to retire from the game in September.

Since retiring, the 31-year-old has since become a board member for Como.

Harry Maguire

“They (United) need better”, is what Keane said about Maguire when telling the club to sell the 31-year-old centre-half.

As Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez have been the preferred defensive partnership in 2024-25 so far, Maguire has been used as a backup option of late.

Having only started in four Premier League matches this season, his days at Old Trafford do seem numbered.

“I have one year left on my contract with an option but if they come to me and say they don’t want me any more, of course I’ll look for options elsewhere,” Maguire said over the summer when discussing his future.

Jonny Evans

When Evans initially returned to United on a short-term deal in 2023, even he probably didn’t expect to be as involved as he has been over the last 18 months.

Across all competitions, the 36-year-old has made 41 appearances since re-joining and has regularly filled in while United’s first-choice centre-halves have been injured.

His current deal is valid until the end of the season which is when a decision on his future will be made.

Sofyan Amrabat

While Amrabat was never technically a fully-fledged United player, Keane didn’t want the club to sign him on a permanent basis.

Ultimately, Keane was granted his wish as the club opted against signing the Fiorentina midfielder by not triggering their £21.4million buy-clause.

The 28-year-old is still on the books at Fiorentina today but is currently out on loan with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Christian Eriksen

The Danish midfielder made a good impact upon his arrival in Manchester, but his creative powers have faded over the last 18 months.

In the Premier League, Eriksen has only produced two assists in his last 31 appearances and he’s yet to register a goal contribution in the league this season.

With the 32-year-old currently earning £150,000 a week, it seems more than likely that he will be let go at the end of the season.

Diogo Dalot

Unlike the majority of other players that Keane urged United to sell, Dalot has been a consistent member of the starting XI over the last 18 months.

He’s started in all 15 of their Premier League matches this season and has been used on both the left and right-hand side.

However, in order for United to get back to their best, Keane thinks that the club will need to look for an upgrade on the Portuguese full-back.

Antony

This one won’t come as much of a surprise.

Having been signed for a fee of £82million, the Brazilian winger looks like one of the worst deals in Premier League history.

The 24-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game this season and he only managed two goal contributions in 29 league appearances last season.

Given he’s still under contract with the club until 2027, the club won’t find it easy if they do look to move him on in the near future.

Anthony Martial

While United had the option to extend Martial’s contract in the summer, they ultimately opted against triggering it.

The Frenchman struggled with injuries throughout his entire nine-year stint with the club and his departure over the summer seemed inevitable.

Since leaving United, Martial has joined AEK Athens where he has scored five goals in nine appearances so far.

Jadon Sancho

Things just never clicked for Sancho at Old Trafford did they?

Despite having bags of potential, various off-field issues hampered his time with the club. Following a bust-up with Erik ten Hag, the winger spent the second half of last season on loan with Borussia Dortmund before then joining Chelsea over the summer.

United fans will now be looking on enviously as the 24-year-old has made a decent impression since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

He’s already scored twice and assisted three goals while averaging a goal contribution every 98.6 minutes in the Premier League.

While the winger is still technically on the books at Old Trafford, Chelsea have the obligation to purchase him at the end of the campaign for around £20million.