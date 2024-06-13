Where are they now? The 4 players Man Utd sold alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 for a world record fee, but what happened to the other four players the club sold that summer?

It’s fair to say that Ronaldo lived up to the hype and then some after leaving Old Trafford behind. He became Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer and won four Ballon d’Or awards during his stint in Spain.

We’ve gone back to the summer of 2009 and have taken a closer look at the other four players that United offloaded that summer to see where they are today.

Lee Martin

Five days after Ronaldo completed his move to Real Madrid, Martin completed his move to Ipswich Town. The winger went on to spend his peak years at Portman Road and racked up over 100 appearances for the club.

Before leaving United, Martin did make one Premier League appearance – a memory that he still treasures to this day.

“Playing at the highest level, all be it the one time, but to go out there and play in the Premier League is something no one can take away from me. It might have been a bit of token one, but it’s still a fond memory for me.”

Martin spent the bulk of his career playing in the EFL but now aged 37, he currently plays for Ramsgate in the Isthmian League South East Division.

Fraizer Campbell

Sunderland managed to prize Campbell away from United in the summer of 2009 for a £3.5million fee. He went onto enjoy a solid career in the top flight before eventually dropping down to the Championship around 2017.

Now aged 36, Campbell is yet to officially announce his retirement, although he has been without a club since the end of the 2021-22 season.

“I’ve not got a club,” Campbell told the Manchester United podcast last year. “I was hoping to maybe continue this season but nothing’s come about, so I’m just enjoying [doing media work] and spending more time with my kids. I’ll see what comes up.

“I’m enjoying it. I thought I’d miss it more than I have. I’m doing my ironing every Tuesday, stuff like that, getting a bit of routine into my schedule. It’s nice!”

Richard Eckersley

The full-back completed a move to Burnley in the summer of 2009, although he didn’t get much of a chance at Turf Moore.

Eckersley spent the best years of his career playing in MLS for Toronto FC and following a brief stint with Oldham Athletic, he called it quits on his playing career in 2016.

He’s since set up an oat milk company and seems to be enjoying his life away from the pitch. Since leaving that same summer, it’s fair to say Eckersley and Ronaldo have gone in different directions.

“I was training with him [Ronaldo]. And now I’m a milk-maker and a shopkeeper and he’s still playing football. It’s pretty crazy. Worlds away,” Eckersley told The Athletic in 2021.

“But I wouldn’t swap it. I’m really happy. I’m in charge of my own destiny and for me that’s priceless.”

Manucho

“He is a tall, agile, quick forward and through contacts that Carlos has, was brought to our attention around six months ago,” Sir Alex Ferguson said back in 2008 when describing Manucho.

The Angola international only went onto make one Premier League appearance for the club before he was sent packing in 2009.

He completed a move to Real Valladolid that summer and spent the following five years at the La Liga club. Then following stints with Rayo Vallecano and Cornella he retired in 2019.