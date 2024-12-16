6 brilliant players who are simply too good to be playing in MLS: Redondo, Puig…

Major League Soccer isn’t just home to Lionel Messi and his Barcelona pals, but a plethora of incredibly talented footballers.

The United States’ top-flight football division has come on leaps and bounds in recent time and not only attracts big names, but serves as brilliant grounds for ballers of all ages looking to prove a point and play in a developing division.

Ignoring the usual Messi and co, we’ve delved a little deeper and picked out X MLS stars who we think are too good to be playing in the states, and should instead be on the main stage in Europe.

Riqui Puig

Once heralded as Barcelona’s next top star, it didn’t quite happen at the Catalan giants for Puig and he left the club in 2022 – but nobody expected him to join LA Galaxy.

In the time since, the little midfield magician has become a hero in Los Angeles and was on fire as he carried the Galaxy in 2024, shining in the post-season before being hit with an ACL injury.

Still only 25, Puig is simply way too special a talent to spend his prime in the United States. Once he recovers from his injury, we’d like to see him back in the mainland.

Aleksey Miranchuk

After four seasons with Atalanta and a loan to Torino, Miranchuk decided it was time for a new adventure in 2024 and headed across the pond to sign for Atlanta United.

We can’t blame him for it, but selfishly, we’d like him back in Europe. The Russian playmaker is still only 29 and absolutely stinks of a brilliant individual Europa League campaign for a minnow side that fires him into cult hero status once and for all.

Federico Redondo

Planet Football enthusiasts may or may not remember us introducing you to young Redondo some time ago. The son of the legendary Fernando Redondo, Inter Miami did well to somehow jump the queue and sign Federico from Argentinos Juniors at the beginning of 2024.

He’s settled in quickly in the States, making 15 MLS appearances in his first season and impressing with his array of passing and composure in possession. Highly rated even before his move to Miami, the Argentina youth international feels like the perfect La Liga signing. Watch this space.

Diego Luna

A lesser-known name to fans of European football, California-born Luna broke into Real Salt Lake’s first team in 2022 and has since gone from strength to strength, earning full international honours for the USMNT in 2024.

He was named the MLS Young Player of the Season for 2024 and has attracted interest from Leeds United as a result of his performances for RSL, being partial to a brilliant goal or an assist as the team’s chief creator, often from the left flank.

The 21-year-old finished with nine goals and eight assists in all competitions as RSL finished third in the regular season, which has prompted interest from several sides around Europe. Leeds ought to move quick if they want to strike a deal in January.

Diego Gomez

We’re cheating here, but you can blame Brighton’s mega scouts for that. Gomez has just arrived on the south coast and signed for the Seagulls off the back of a brilliant campaign with Inter Miami, where he was unlucky not to beat Luna to the accolade of Young Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old midfielder is one of several young Paraguayans emerging and causing murmurs of a golden generation within the country. Already capped 12 times for the national team, he weighed in with three goals and four assists from midfield in just 19 games and has been backed to make an instant impact by new boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Luciano Acosta

A man who has spent his entire career to date on the other side of the pond, Acosta is an MLS veteran and has been somewhat unfairly overlooked his entire career.

The league’s MVP for 2023 and a four-time Best XI player, the Argentine attacking midfielder has spent his career doing brilliant things away from the limelight. He formed a brilliant partnership with Wayne Rooney at DC United and has continued to flourish since signing for FC Dallas.

Now 30, Acosta is at the peak of his powers and could absolutely do a job for a top five European league side as a creator, or even sit outside of that top five bracket and make headlines in European competition.