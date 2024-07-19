Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player in MLS history when he recently made his senior debut for Philadelphia Union at the age of 14.

As expected, Sullivan has plenty of hype around him right now and he’s even been described as a ‘generational talent’ by his manager.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Philadelphia Union wonderkid and have gathered everything you need to know about the 14-year-old sensation.

Who is Cavan Sullivan?

Born in September 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sullivan is a midfielder who plays for MLS outfit Philadelphia Union.

He began his youth career with FC Delco and joined the Philadelphia Union Academy in 2020 at the age of 10. Fast forward four years and he’s already made his senior debut for the club.

Sullivan came on as a late substitution against New England Revolution and played the final five minutes of the game.

What records has Cavan Sullivan broken?

At 14 years and 293 days, Sullivan became the youngest player to ever feature in MLS – a record that was previously held by Freddy Adu who was 14 years and 306 days when he played for DC United in 2004.

Along with becoming the youngest player in MLS history, he also became the outright youngest North American player in the top flight of a team sport.

Where is Cavan Sullivan from?

Born in Philadelphia, Sullivan is from the United States although he does have the option to represent Germany at international level too.

He is of German-Bangladeshi descent through his mother and is therefore eligible to represent Germany or the United States at international level.

However, given Sullivan has already represented the United States at U15 level, it seems more than likely that he will represent them at the senior level too.

Does Cavan Sullivan come from a famous family?

Football is clearly within Sullivan’s DNA as he comes from a very sporty family. Both his parents played soccer during their younger years and his older brothers are also professional players too.

His dad had a six-year professional career playing in the second tier of the United States, now known as the USL Championship and his mum captained the Penn women’s team.

Cavan’s oldest brother, Quinn, also plays for Philadelphia Union and he scored in the game that Cavan made his debut in.

His other older brothers Declan and Ronan are also soccer players who play for the MLS Next affiliate FC Delco.

Is Cavan Sullivan joining Manchester City?

According to The Times, Man City will pay up to £4million for the attacking midfielder once he is able to make the switch to England.

FIFA rules mean international transfers are not allowed for players under 18, which is why Pep Guardiola’s side have come to an early agreement with Philadelphia Union to eventually land his signature.

“I mean, just the name Man City pops out to almost every kid, and they’re the most fun team to watch in the world right now,” Sullivan said when discussing the potential move to Man City in 2028.

“Especially for myself, I look up to and use players like Bernardo Silva and [Phil] Foden, to try and play like them. It’s just always been a dream of mine to also play in the Premier League, and with the plan the Union and the City group created to get there at 18 — which is a young age — that just seemed ideal for me.

“I’m humble enough to realise that it is going to be a challenge, it is going to be hard — I mean, the greatest club in the world, arguably.

“So I know there’s going to be spots I’m going to have to fight for throughout the way. But I’m also confident enough to say I believe I can do this. I do trust my abilities.”

What Cavan Sullivan has said

“This is just the start. I am really happy to have done this but it is honestly the first box checked off,” Sullivan said after making his debut.

“I know it is all about where you finish, not where you start.”

His debut was especially memorable because his older brother scored Philadelphia Union’s fifth goal of the game just moments before Cavan was substituted on.

“It was absolute chaos. Awesome goal from him, great finish,” Cavan added.

“I think the combo of his goal and me coming in as a sub was complete anarchy. Honestly, it was one of the loudest things I have ever heard. The stadium was electric.”

What has been said about Cavan Sullivan?

Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin certainly thinks that the 14-year-old star has a bright future ahead of him.

“The sky’s the limit,” Curtin told the MLS website. “He’s a generational talent, one who can really change the game by himself.”