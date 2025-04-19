Lionel Messi has absolutely dominated the MLS since joining from Paris Saint-Germain because, well, he’s Messi but he hasn’t netted against everyone just yet.

The most decorated player in history has added to his insatiable trophy haul since arriving in America, picking up the Supporters’ Shield and the Leagues Cup.

This level is clearly too easy for him, and he could still be a leading contender in Europe’s top five leagues if he wanted, given he has 42 goals and 20 assists in 49 games.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at which teams he hasn’t managed to score against yet, and he faces a race against time before his contract expires in December to do so.

New York City FC

Messi has two assists in two games against the side that once held David Villa, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo within their ranks, but is yet to taste victory with both games ending in a draw so far.

They currently sit 10th with three wins, two draws and three losses and won’t face off against Messi and co until later in the year, with their next game scheduled for September.

Real Salt Lake City

Again, Messi managed to contribute to a goal in the form of an assist but failed to find the net in the one cup game the two sides – which ended in a Miami victory.

The issue here is that Real Salt Lake City feature in the Western Conference of the MLS, as opposed to the Eastern, which houses Miami.

When they did meet, it was the first meeting in history between the two clubs in 2024, and while they are in different leagues, there are inter-conference games throughout the season because there aren’t enough teams in each conference for a full slate of games.

Confusing, we know, but the fact is that Messi is yet to score against them and there are no scheduled games against them on their list.

CF Montreal

With games in May and July to come against Montreal, Messi will be primed to take on the current bottom side of their league.

He tasted victory in their first meeting but he will certainly be odds-on to net in either of those two games given their struggles this season.

In the past, Alphonso Davies originally came through at Montreal before signing for Bayern Munich and Didier Drogba also featured for them during a short spell in America.

FC Cincinnati

This is the only side out of the seven that Messi has tasted defeat against in the MLS, and he will have two chances in quick succession in July to put that right, as they face off in the league within 10 days of each other.

In terms of their players, there aren’t any star names to mention other than the former Newcastle United figure, DeAndre Yedlin.

They have begun the season well and currently sit third in the Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles FC

With two assists in one victory against Los Angeles FC, it was a satisfying 3-1 victory back in 2023.

However, the two teams sit in opposite leagues and there is no game on the current schedule for the two to meet. It’s also the third team out of seven which he has assisted against.

There are more well-known players at the club for fans in Europe; French duo Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris are joined by the former Roma attacker Cengiz Under. The likes of Gareth Bale and Giogio Chiellini used to play there too.

D.C United

The team which used to house Wayne Rooney for a short spell, D.C United were edged out by Miami thanks to a stoppage-time winner from substitute Leonardo Campana.

Messi will have to wait until August and September before getting his chance to score against them, but given that they have been conceding nearly two goals a game on average, he will be a favourite to find the net when they do meet again.

Chicago Fire

Messi faced Chicago Fire for the first time earlier this month, but didn’t make much of an impact as the game ended goalless.

He’ll now have to wait until the end of August before he gets the chance to face them once again.

