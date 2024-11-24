Comparing Lionel Messi’s exceptional MLS record with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s

Lionel Messi has now completed his second season in MLS and we’ve compared his record in the United States with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s.

When Messi joined Inter Miami during the summer of 2023, the club sat rock bottom of the table and they were seemingly going nowhere under Phil Neville.

However, shortly after Messi’s arrival, the club quickly discovered some momentum as they won the Leagues Cup just one month after the Argentine wizard landed in Miami.

During 2024, the club continued to grow from strength to strength as they won the Supporters’ Shield, having racked up 74 points in 34 matches during the regular season.

Despite missing a chunk of the season through injury, Messi played a key role in Inter Miami winning the Supporters’ Shield as he chipped in with 30 goal contributions during the regular season.

However, despite Messi’s best efforts, Miami were unsuccessful in the playoffs as they fell short against Atlanta United in round one.

Coincidentally, Ibrahimovic also never got his hands on the MLS Cup despite being highly prolific during his spell in the United States.

The Swedish forward spent two full seasons with LA Galaxy and scored 52 goals in 56 MLS appearances which is quite the record.

After racking up some seriously impressive numbers during his two years in the United States, the Swede declared himself as the ‘best ever’ player in MLS history during an interview in 2022.

“I’m very thankful for MLS because they gave me the chance to feel alive,” Ibrahimovic told ESPN.

“But the problem was I was still too alive. So I was too good for the whole competition. That is what I showed. And I’m the best ever to play in MLS and that is not me having ego or trying to show off now. That is true.

“And when I was there, I enjoyed [it]. I had a good time. And I like the way they were working, the way they were doing the marketing stuff.

“And I think [playing in MLS] was the best way for me to come back after my injury. I was in the best condition ever. And I’m very proud I played for the MLS, because they were saying to me the stadiums are pretty empty when you play in that.

“There was no empty stadiums when I was playing. It was even overbooked, so I cannot complain, and I’m very happy I was there.”

Since making those comments, Messi has taken MLS by storm and his underlying stats have been even better than Ibrahimovic’s.

While Messi is yet to reach Ibrahimovic’s tally of 56 MLS goals, the Argentine star boasts a superior minutes per goal and minutes per goal contributions ratio.

We’ve taken a closer look at both players and have stacked their MLS record up against one another:

Lionel Messi’s MLS record

Games: 25

Goals: 21

Assists: 12

Goal contributions: 33

Minutes per goal: 88.5

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 92.9

Minutes per goal or assist: 56.3

Zlatan Ibrahimovic MLS record

Games: 56

Goals: 52

Assists: 14

Goal contributions: 66

Minutes per goal: 91.4

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 113.2

Minutes per goal or assist: 72.0