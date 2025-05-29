With the Club World Cup just a few weeks away, David Beckham will be keen to sign a few more players in order to make Inter Miami as competitive as possible.

Javier Mascherano’s side have been drawn into Group A, where they will face Palmeiras, Porto and Al Ahly.

Based on their current squad and players they’ve been linked with recently, we compiled an XI of how Inter Miami could realistically line up at the tournament this summer.

GK: Oscar Ustari

With Drake Callender continuing to recover from a groin injury, Ustari is likely to be Miami’s starting goalkeeper at the tournament.

The 38-year-old has a wealth of experience and will no doubt be kept busy at the tournament this summer, given how many shots he’s likely to face.

RB: Ian Fray

The right-back position is a toss-up between Fray and Marcelo Weigandt, but we’ve given the nod to the former.

Aged 22, Fray still has his best years ahead of him and playing in a tournament like this could be great for his development.

CB: Gonzalo Lujan

Signed on a three-year deal from San Lorenzo in January, Lujan’s start to life at Inter Miami has been a bit of a mixed bag.

While the Argentine defender has shown flashes of quality, he’s been part of an Inter Miami defence that has shipped 24 goals in their first 14 matches of the season.

He’ll need to be on his top form this summer if Miami want to go far in the tournament.

CB: Noah Allen

The 21-year-old has already racked up over 80 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2022.

Born in Florida, the centre-half recently switched international allegiances and now represents Greece on the international stage. He’s one to watch out for.

LB: Jordi Alba

Predominantly still used as a full-back, Alba has sometimes been pushed further forward by Mascherano to influence the game further up the pitch.

The 36-year-old still knows how to whip in a cross from the left-hand side, having created 22 chances in 13 MLS appearances this season.

Since joining Miami, Alba has been involved in 30 goals with eight strikes and 22 assists to his name since 2023.

CM: Sergio Busquets

Players like Busquets are made for the big stage and we can’t wait to see him in action at the Club World Cup this summer.

The 36-year-old has somewhat slowed down in recent years, but his brain is still as sharp as ever.

With 1,162 minutes of MLS football under his belt in 2025, he’s played more regularly than any other player under Mascherano so far.

CM: Luka Modric

Inter Miami are pushing hard to sign Modric, but they will struggle to sign him in time for the Club World Cup.

The 39-year-old will be leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer upon his contract expiring, but he will still be under contract with the Spanish giants when the tournament starts.

Miami would therefore have to buy him out of his current contract, which seems unlikely, given Modric has already expressed his desire to play at the tournament with Real Madrid.

However, that won’t stop Beckham and Miami from trying. Along with Inter Miami, the likes of Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq are interested in Modric, along with some sides from Brazil.

CAM: Lionel Messi

The main man.

Inter Miami’s success or failure at the Club World Cup will likely depend on Messi and what he’s able to conjure.

Despite Miami’s recent dip in form, Messi has still been producing the goods on a regular basis with six goals and two assists in his last 11 MLS matches.

During his career, Messi has already won the Club World Cup on three occasions, but it’ll take one hell of an effort for him and Miami to get close to the trophy this year.

RW: Angel Di Maria

The Argentine winger has now played his final match for Benfica and a move to Inter Miami seems like a strong possibility.

While Benfica have qualified for the Club World Cup themselves and Di Maria is technically still under contract until the end of June, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he won’t play for the Portuguese side in the tournament.

That leaves the door open for Inter Miami to swoop in, given they’ve been interested in signing the 37-year-old for quite some time.

LW: Neymar

The thought of Messi, Neymar and Suarez reuniting for one last hurrah brings a tear to our eye.

His current deal with Santos is set to expire next month, opening up the option for a side like Inter Miami to sign him on a short-term basis.

Mascherano is certainly keen to strengthen his attacking options and who better for this left-wing role than Neymar?

“I think we need to focus on bringing in someone who truly strengthens us as a team. I’m exploring all options,” Mascherano said recently.

“Well, to be more precise, the club is evaluating options – especially in the attacking front.”

If they don’t manage to strike a deal for the Brazilian, Tadeo Allende is more than capable of filling this role. Currently on loan at Inter Miami from Celta Vigo, he’s scored five goals in his last 11 matches.

ST: Luis Suarez

Suarez fired Inter Miami to the Supporters’ Shield last season, scoring an impressive 25 goals across all competitions.

His scoring numbers have somewhat dried up this season, but he’s still a vital component of Inter Miami’s forward line, having produced six assists in his last 11 matches.

Players like Suarez thrive under pressure and he’ll definitely be fired up for the tournament in a few weeks time.

