Every MLS player at the 2024 Copa America: Messi and Suarez lead the way…

The 2024 Copa America will be hosted in the United States – and there will be a healthy number of MLS players involved in the tournament.

As the final squads are announced and the competing nations limber up before the big kick-off, American fans will recognise plenty of players they see on a weekly basis in the American top division.

We’ve trawled through each of the 16 squads to identify every MLS player who will play at this year’s tournament. Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia and Mexico don’t feature any MLS players.

Argentina

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Canada

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

Kemal Miller (Portland Timbers)

Kyle Hiebert (St. Louis City)

Jacen Russell-Rowe (Columbus Crew)

Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC)

Moise Bombito (Colorado Rapids)

Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers)

Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

Mathieu Choiniere (CF Montreal)

Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United)

Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Costa Rica

Julio Cascante (Austin FC)

Alejandro Bran (Minnesota United)

Ecuador

Carlos Gruezo (San Jose Earthquakes)

Jamaica

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union)

Jon Bell (Seattle Sounders)

Kevon Lambert (Real Salt Lake)

Panama

Adalberto Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo)

Anibal Godoy (Nashville)

Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United)

Paraguay

Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls)

Andres Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Matias Rojas (Inter Miami)

Peru

Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders)

Luis Abram (Atlanta United)

Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers)

Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City)

United States

Sean Johnson (Toronto FC)

Shaq Moore (Nashville SC)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

Uruguay

Luis Suarez (Inter Miami)

Cristian Olivera (Los Angeles FC)

Venezuela

Jose Andres Martinez (Philadelphia Union)

Daniel Pereira (Austin FC)