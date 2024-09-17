The 8 highest-rated MLS players on EA FC 25: Messi, Suarez, Giroud….

Plenty of familiar names in the MLS will be accessible to players of EA FC 25 – but which star player comes out on top?

We’re shifting our attention to the MLS in this season’s iteration of the game, with plenty of high-profile players making the move Stateside. Is Lionel Messi the highest-rated player in the league?

We’ve picked out the eight highest-rated players in the MLS to take a closer look at the American-based ballers coming to an Ultimate Team near you soon.

=7. Jordi Alba: 80

“We knew the city we were coming to,” Alba told reporters when moving to Inter Miami in 2023. “Then, apart from that, we came at a delicate moment for the team’s club and winning a title with our people was also good.

“I don’t get tired, I don’t get tired of winning,’ Alba continued. ‘I want to keep winning, to keep competing. If I didn’t have that illusion, honestly, I wouldn’t have come here. I would have stayed in Barcelona. At home, without playing soccer.’

“The opportunity was very good, very attractive. I also wanted to get back together with Leo, with Busi. And now Luis has come.”

The decorated left-back has a very respectable rating of 80 on this year’s game.

=7. Denis Bouanga: 80

The Gabon forward is absolutely prolific in MLS. It’s a joke. Last season at LAFC was his best ever, winning the Golden Boots in both the league and the CONCACAF Champions League, as well as being selected in all of the all-star teams.

A man at the peak of his powers who deserves his 80 rating.

=4. Sergio Busquets: 81

Still one of the most technically gifted midfielders around, Busquets swapped Barcelona for Miami last summer.

While Messi has grabbed most of the headlines in Miami, Busquets’ role within the side shouldn’t go unnoticed and a rating of 81 suggests he’ll remain very capable of anchoring your midfield.

=4. Lucho Acosta: 81

A three-time MLS Best XI player, a two-time MLS All-Star and the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2023, it’s no surprise to see Acosta up at the top of this list with some of the very best to do it.

The 30-year-old has found his groove in the last few years at FC Cincinnati and fully merits his 80 rating.

=4. Marco Reus: 81

After leaving his beloved Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Reus has pitched up at LA Galaxy and managed to score within minutes of his first appearance in the MLS.

The former Germany international is the club’s highest-rated player on EA FC 25, three points ahead of Riqui Puig.

3. Luis Suarez: 82

The 37-year-old Suarez is ageing like a fine wine across the pond and MLS is yet to find a way to stop him from causing havoc.

Linking up with former Barcelona team-mate Messi on a weekly basis, the Uruguayan is feasting in his debut season (not literally – he’s grown out of that).

A strike partnership superior to many Premier League outfits, despite their advancing years.

2. Olivier Giroud: 83

The evergreen World Cup-winning striker has received a solid rating of 83 in this year’s edition of the popular video game.

Even though he’s nearing his 38th birthday, Giroud has a physicality rating of 81 alongside a shot power of 84. Impressive.

1. Lionel Messi: 88

Obviously.

Despite being by far and away the highest-rated MLS player, and the 16th overall in the game, Messi’s 88 rating is the lowest overall he’s had in the series since FIFA 08. We’re getting old…