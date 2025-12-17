Lionel Messi has handed Inter Miami his Christmas wishlist with three La Liga stars ahead of the 2026 MLS season.

Ever since he joined in 2023, Messi has set about creating a superteam of Argentine and world-class stars and the winter transfer window could see some more notable names added.

Here’s how a dream XI for Inter Miami could look for next season.

GK: Guido Herrera

Messi’s mission to turn Inter Miami into the Argentina reserve squad continues as the club is reportedly close to signing goalkeeper Herrera.

He currently plays for Talleres and has made over 280 appearances for them, but is in talks with Miami for a move to the States.

Internationally, Herrera has only ever been called up once, but didn’t play.

LB: Sergio Reguillon

Former Tottenham and Manchester United defender Reguilon is the latest notable name through the Miami door, having joined the club this week.

In contrast to other European-based players who have made the switch to America, Reguilon is still relatively young at 29 but had been without a club since his Spurs contract expired in the summer.

CB: Tomas Aviles

Another Argentine on the books of Inter Miami is centre back Aviles, who has been with the club since 2023.

He played 22 times in the MLS last season, scoring two goals, and is a highly rated prospect at the age of just 21.

CB: Noah Allen

Completing the young centre-back pairing is another 21-year-old in the form of Noah Allen.

Given the club was only founded in 2018, Allen is one of their first youth academy products and graduated to the first team in 2022.

By 2023, he had become a regular in the starting lineup and in September, put pen to paper on a deal to keep him at the club until 2028.

RB: Ian Fray

Another young member of the Inter Miami defensive line is right back Ian Fray, who is also a youth academy product.

He joined the club in 2019 but suffered an ACL tear ahead of the 2022 campaign. He returned to action in 2023 and made 21 league appearances last year.

CM: Rodrigo De Paul

Going all the way back to Jose Manuel Pinto at Barcelona, Messi always likes to have a close friend nearby and currently, that is De Paul.

Having won the World Cup together, Messi was successful in persuading the midfielder to join the club in 2025 after four years at Atletico Madrid.

Since then, De Paul has been following Messi ever since, including on that ill-fated tour of India.

CM: Koke

Messi has reportedly given the club a wishlist of two players from Atletico and one of those is midfielder Koke.

The 33-year-old has spent his entire career at the club, recently recording his 700th appearance, but there are suggestions he could be set for a move away.

Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League are rumoured to be preparing a mega-contract for him, but Messi wants to see him in the pink of Miami.

LAM: Antoine Griezmann

Speaking of Atletico players that Messi wants at Miami – Griezmann.

While the two played together at Barcelona, the general consensus was that they liked to operate in each other’s preferred space and therefore Griezmann took a bit of a back seat, even if his time at the Camp Nou is often harshly remembered.

Still, Griezmann could slot in nicely behind a two-man attack. He is 34 now, so may be open to leaving Europe, especially as he is an enormous NBA fan.

RAM: Lionel Messi

The face of the franchise was speculated to be possibly leaving the club after the 2025 season but David Beckham and co. have convinced him to stick around.

That task will have been made easier by the World Cup being in the US next year and the fact the club has practically been moulded to be a perfect home for him makes it is little wonder he agreed to stay on.

He continues to do ridiculous things on the pitch, scoring 35 and assisting 23 last season.

Comparing Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona record after 125 games with Lionel Messi’s

ST: Luis Suarez

Suarez won’t have much knee left by the time he finishes playing but reports suggest he has agreed to stay on for one final season with the MLS club.

Despite being 38, Suarez featured heavily for the team last year and played in 28 league games, scoring 10 goals and generating 10 assists.

He now has to be managed very carefully, given the number of matches he has played, but he still seems to love it just as much as he did for Liverpool or Barcelona.

ST: Robert Lewandowski

Not content with one ageing striker, Miami are reportedly keen to bring the 37-year-old Robert Lewandoki to the club.

Reports suggest the Polish great is growing frustrated with the Spanish club’s refusal to offer a new deal and Inter Miami officials have reportedly gone house hunting in an attempt to convince him to join.

As to whether the player is keen or not remains to be seen, but it would be some strike force if it does come true.

