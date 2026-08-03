Lionel Messi could soon have another superstar team-mate after Kevin De Bruyne emerged as a transfer target for Inter Miami.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has helped turn the MLS club into a destination for some of football’s biggest names since arriving in 2023, and reports suggest De Bruyne could be next.

Here’s how we’ve predicted that Inter Miami could line up if they’re able to add the Belgian to their ranks. This team is arranged in a 4-4-2 diamond.

GK: Rocco Rios Novo

Goalkeeper has been a longstanding problem position for Inter Miami, and an absolute howler from Rios Novo suggested that might continue to be the case.

The Los Angeles-born shot-stopper has represented Argentina at youth level and spent four years with Lanus, although almost all of was spent on loans back to US clubs before making his move to Miami permanent.

It’ll be interesting to see how he develops.

RB: Ian Fray

Florida-born Jamaica international Fray has been along for the ride as Lionel Messi has helped fire Inter Miami to MLS, Eastern Conference, Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield glory.

The homegrown full-back has mostly played a supporting role, but he’s seen more starts in 2026. Now is the time for the 23-year-old to really nail down his spot.

CB: Micael

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been an ever-present at the heart of Inter Miami’s backline this season.

There’s no reason to suggest that’ll change anytime soon, but he might have his work cut out if their XI gets even more frontloaded.

CB: Maximiliano Falcon

The curly-haired Uruguayan has brought a bit of grit to Miami’s defence since joining from Chilean outfit Colo-Colo last year.

He admittedly hasn’t played since a disasterclass performance, in which Miami shipped four goals to Florida rivals Orlando City, back in early May, but we’d still back him to return. The defence haven’t exactly been keeping regular clean sheets in his absence.

LB: Noah Allen

The second US-born full-back in this XI represents Greece, meaning there isn’t an American in the team – footballistically speaking, at least.

A one-club man, Allen has made over 100 appearances for Inter Miami since breaking through under Phil Neville in 2022. We’d still pick him over former Premier League journeyman Sergio Reguilon.

If you’re thinking this backline doesn’t look particularly watertight, you’d be right. Goals guaranteed.

DM: Casemiro

Prime Casemiro would’ve been the perfect player for this team. A dominant presence at the base of midfield, freeing the maestros ahead of him to do what they do best.

Whether he can still fulfil that role at the age of 34 is an open question. He rolled back the years for Manchester United last season, even prompting an apology from Jamie Carragher, but we’re not fully convinced he has the legs.

His debut, giving the ball away in midfield before finishing off the move by sticking it into his own net, suggests that the adaptation process won’t be a breeze. Major League Soccer is a considerably more athletically demanding league than its retirement home reputation suggests.

CM: Rodrigo De Paul

On paper, De Paul looks an ideal midfield partner for Casemiro.

The Argentine has built his reputation on tireless running and selfless work off the ball, famously acting as Messi’s bodyguard during Argentina’s run of major honours.

He’s only 32 and probably still good enough for top-level European football. But his peak years are probably behind him.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne

Time comes for us all.

De Bruyne’s final season at Man City wasn’t his best, and he struggled for form and fitness under Antonio Conte at Napoli. He then saw himself dropped from Belgium’s starting XI as the World Cup progressed.

One of the finest midfielders of his generation, there’s every chance that De Bruyne’s vision and technique could compensate for his body slowing down. Look at Luka Modric.

We do question of whether a 35-year-old on the downslope is what this midfield needs, though.

CAM: Lionel Messi

As if there was ever another option.

FW: Luis Suarez

For all the talk of Messi and Suarez’s bromance, there was a sense that Inter Miami couldn’t carry two South American icons pushing 40.

Before the World Cup, Suarez looked to be slowly phased out as Miami planned for life after him. But he’s done superbly in Messi’s absence, scoring seven goals across his last four appearances and shining in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew.

Now Messi has returned, the old partnership is reunited. The supporting cast will be doing an awful lot of the legwork.

FW: German Berterame

The Mexico international won’t generate the same headlines as Messi, Suarez or De Bruyne (if he signs).

But that’s not his job. Berterame’s legs would be just as valuable as his finishing with so many veteran superstars around him.

Berterame was recently hospitalised after a sickening head collision left him unconscious, but the lay-off isn’t expected to be lengthy.

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