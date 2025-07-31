Two years have passed since Lionel Messi made his debut for Inter Miami.

That night he scored a sumptuous last-minute match-winning free-kick, announcing his arrival in North America in classic Messi style.

The World Cup was still fresh in the memory. A record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or set to follow. He was still arguably the finest footballer on the planet, and he wasn’t going to disappoint his new audience.

Messi is now approaching the final few months of the two-and-a-half-year deal he originally signed after departing Europe in 2023. It’s safe to say that, whatever happens next, he’ll leave a legacy. Living up to the hype as the greatest player to play their football in the United States since Pele half a century ago.

He immediately led Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup, the fledgeling club’s first-ever piece of major silverware. Last season, the Supporters’ Shield followed. Fifty-eight goals and 28 assists in just 69 appearances for the MLS outfit.

Now 38, he’s somehow not slowing down. Over 700 days on from first arrival, it’s the same as it ever was. Mexican opposition. Leagues Cup. A moment of inspiration to make it 2-1 in the dying moments.

This time around, it was an assist rather than a goal.

He’d already set up Inter Miami’s opener with an unselfish cut-back and he did the same in the final seconds.

In his usual spot, ready to pounce on the edge of the Atlas’ penalty area, Jordi Alba’s cushioned pass found him. A deft one-two with Luis Suarez carved open the backline. Clean through and with only the keeper to beat…

Messi instead had the presence of mind to play it into the path of Marcelo Weigandt, arriving to tap home.

Inter Miami’s wild celebrations were initially dampened by the linesman’s flag, but a quick VAR check deemed that Messi played it backwards to find Weigandt, who was just about behind him.

In a rare display of emotion, Messi immediately sought out Atlas attacker Matias Coccaro to give him both barrels with a bit of trash talk.

“I’m actually quite surprised that he was so happy to win this game,” Atlas manager Gonzalo Pineda responded to a rare outburst of emotion from Messi.

“I mean, he’s won so much, and he’s usually quite sober.”

Things cooled immediately after the final whistle as Messi and Coccaro appeared to have patched things up. But the incident shows Messi’s still got the hunger.

That caps off Messi’s best month yet out in the States. Six matches. Eight goals. Four assists. The only possible winner of MLS’s July Player of the Month award.

Once again, Messi might actually be getting better. Pray for MLS defences.

