Lionel Messi continues to defy the passage of time after scoring his fifth successive brace for Inter Miami in their MLS win over Nashville on Saturday night.

Just a few weeks ago, as Miami exited the Club World Cup against PSG, we lamented FIFA and parched football fans everywhere for refusing to let Messi age gracefully.

The sight of the greatest footballer of his generation, and arguably of all-time, reduced to literal haymakers as PSG ran rings around him brought tears to our eyes.

But Messi remains a piranha in a bowl of goldfish in the MLS, ruthlessly stamping his authority on the league with controlled class.

So it was no surprise to see the Miami maestro slaughter his Nashville opponents, dissect the corpses and season them ready for the Sunday asado.

The scoring in Florida was opened by a sumptuous free-kick from Messi’s left boot; while others pride themselves on power, this was all precision and placement.

Beating both the Nashville wall and goalkeeper Joe Willis, Messi couldn’t have picked the ball up and placed it more accurately than he managed with a swish of his boot.

The crowd whooped obediently, while Messi’s Miami team-mates resembled metaphorical cats after a delivery of cream. They’ve lucked out by sharing a pitch with the great man.

The second goal was a marriage of farce and finesse; Willis panicking under pressure and gifting the ball to Messi, who dribbled round the goalkeeper before dispatching with ease.

It’s the first time Messi has had five straight league games scoring more than once since a run of six with Barcelona back in 2012.

While we can all revel in the delight of seeing Messi roll back the years, concerns about milking football’s prime asset remain beneath the surface.

Since the start of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the veteran has played seven games for Inter Miami in less than a month.

The 38-year-old has not had significant rest over the past month and has played the full 90 minutes in all seven games.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano has previously mentioned that he plans on resting Messi soon, but seems intent on clinging to his superstar like a middle-aged man to the remnants of his hairline.

“We are monitoring things day by day, at some point we might find the opportunity to give him [Messi] a bit of rest,” Mascherano said after the game.

“We talk about it daily, and he feels that he is fine.”

The decision to keep playing Messi is currently paying off; the legend has become the joint top goalscorer of the MLS this season with 16 goals after his brace against Nashville.

“It’s indescribable, he [Messi] does incredible things and breaks records every three days,” Mascherano continued.

“He is our team’s leader and the one who guides us on how we should compete, he’s the one who motivates his teammates and shows them how we should carry on, the truth is it’s wonderful to be with him at this stage of his career.”

Whether it’s wise to flog the ageing limbs of a generational giant remains up for debate, but Messi’s physical limitations are less likely to be exposed in the mid-tempo MLS.

And his sorcery with the ball at his feet remains immortal. Enjoy it while you can.

By Michael Lee

READ NEXT: Comparing Lionel Messi’s free-kick stats with Cristiano Ronaldo’s record



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every trophy that Lionel Messi has won in his career?

