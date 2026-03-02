Lionel Messi cheekily trolled Orlando City as he sparkled in Inter Miami’s 4-2 derby victory in the MLS on Sunday.

Aged 38 and perhaps in the final year of his playing career, Messi’s magic should be starting to disappear, but he showed at the weekend that he still has a lot up his sleeve.

The 2026 MLS season is underway and Messi has been in action as he gears up for this summer’s World Cup to help Argentina defend their 2022 crown.

The new campaign got off to a drab start for Messi and Inter Miami, with LAFC earning a comprehensive 3-0 victory over their MLS rivals in their season opener.

Therefore, Messi and co. were under pressure to bounce back at the weekend, especially as they faced local rivals Orlando City.

But Messi showed no sign of being under the cosh as he rolled back the year’s with a match-winning brace after Orlando City raced into a 2-0 lead at half-time.

The Barcelona legend’s first, after Mateo Silvetti made it 2-1, was an equaliser for Inter Miami around the hour mark, with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner the calm in the storm, effortlessly sweeping the ball into the corner of the net with a trademark finish.

Inter Miami’s second-half pressure tolled as Telasco Segavia completed their deserved comeback before Messi put the cherry on the cake in stoppage time.

Messi’s second came via a long-range free-kick, which admittedly should have been kept out by Orlando goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

Regardless, this goal moves Messi level with Pele on 70 career free-kick goals and only seven adrift of Juninho Pernambucano, who will be fearing that the Inter Miami superstar could break his long-held record.

MESSI BURIES THE FREE KICK FOR HIS BRACE! 😱 pic.twitter.com/OY2INMvrHe — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 2, 2026

So, it was another great evening for Messi, who rubbed salt in Orlando City’s wounds with his celebration for his second goal.

Described by Spanish outlet Marca as a ‘bold gesture’, Messi cheekily asked whether those on the Orlando City bench wanted his autograph, which is just brilliant housery.

It will also be a worry for Inter Milan’s rivals and the teams to face Argentina at the World Cup that Messi is in great spirits and enjoying his football; don’t be surprised if he helps his nation retain the trophy in the summer.

After the win over Orlando City, Inter Miami head coach and former Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano was gushing at Messi’s performance.

Mascherano said: “He’s the best player to ever play this sport. He’s a leader, and as a leader, he inspires others, but he also often needs to be inspired himself.

“He has the ability to create chances like no-one else, and that’s what allowed us to turn the game around.”

