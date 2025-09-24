Former Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has launched a savage attack on Lionel Messi and his entourage’s influence at Inter Miami.

Klich arrived in the United States six months before Messi and spent two and a half years as an MLS player – mostly at D.C. United, followed by a short stint with Atlanta United – before returning to Europe to see out the twilight years of his playing career with hometown, boyhood club Cracovia.

The 35-year-old has given a new interview in which he reflected on his time out in the US and gave advice for any footballers looking to play out there.

“I advise against Miami while Messi is there,” Klich told Sport.pl.

“It’s a disaster of a club, people are fleeing from there, coaches and physiotherapists.

“Organisationally, it’s bad there. Messi’s father is the one who really runs the club. Everyone speaks Spanish and nothing can be done without their consent.

“The club itself is actually 45-50 minutes away from Miami.”

Alongside Messi, Inter Miami have signed his former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez and recently added his close friend from the Argentinian national team, Rodrigo de Paul.

The club, who are part-owned by David Beckham, also appointed former Argentina manager Gerardo Martino shortly after Messi’s arrival and have since replaced him with Javier Mascherano, who racked up hundreds of appearances alongside Messi for Barcelona and Argentina.

It’s unclear whether Klich is just making that judgement from the outside, but reading between the lines it sounds as though his opinion is informed by former team-mates or colleagues within the football industry.

It’s quite a change of tack from the vast majority of Messi’s MLS opponents, who speak in reverential tones about the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and what a player of his status brings to MLS.

Former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was recently asked about his thoughts on Messi.

He struck a more respectful tone on Messi’s career and achievements, but he admitted it’s not something that he thinks about on the pitch.

“As much as I appreciate Messi and I know he’s a G.O.A.T., he’s still G.O.A.T. It’s Ronaldo and Messi,” Zaha, now of Charlotte FC, told reporters.

“But as soon as I’m playing against you, I couldn’t care less about all of that stuff. I know what we want to do, and we’re trying to get the ninth win, so that’s what I’m fixated on.”

Leeds fans will not be surprised to see Klich offer an outspoken opinion that goes against the grain.

He was a fan favourite at Elland Road, a stalwart of the memorable Marcelo Bielsa era. No player, at any club, has made more appearances under the respected Argentinian tactician.

Klich wasn’t afraid to show his personality at Leeds and clearly bought into the club culture.

From breakdancing on the pitch at Pride Park amid the club’s promotion celebrations to personally spray-painting a ‘champions’ mural outside Elland Road, Klich is as fondly remembered for his off-pitch exploits as his contributions on it.

But he didn’t see eye-to-eye with Bielsa’s successor Jesse Marsch and has criticised the American coach in the years since.

He clearly has nothing against Americans or America, though, and found plenty to recommend from his time in the country.

“I would recommend New York,” the former Poland international added.

“Red Bull now has a better stadium, but City is also building an awesome stadium. There are clubs like Columbus Crew and Cincinnati that have great stadiums and great facilities, but the place itself is very boring to live in.

“I would recommend Nashville if you have the option of Nashville SC. It’s a beautiful place, the capital of country music. Portland and Seattle have a great atmosphere, but they’re at the end of the world.”

READ NEXT: An ode to Mateusz Klich, the beating heart of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 30 clubs playing in the 2025 MLS season?