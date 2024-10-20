Lionel Messi’s second ridiculous hat-trick in a week has cemented his GOAT status

Lionel Messi scored a stunning 11-minute hat trick during their 6-2 win over New England Revolution to help Inter Miami break the MLS record for the most points in a single season.

It’s been a week of celebration for Messi; the 37-year-old scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia and received Marca’s GOAT award.

“I am still hungry for titles even though I am a bit older and my family keeps growing,” Messi said at the ceremony. “I feel their support so I am unstoppable.

“I love playing football and everything it gives me. I have had really bad times with Argentina before achieving what we have done by today but, I think it helped us a lot to become what we are today.”

Luis Suarez propelled Miami to rally from two goals down after 34 minutes, scoring twice in under four minutes to keep their chase for the points record alive.

But it was Messi who would fittingly cement this Inter Miami side in American soccer history.

Just a minute after coming on as a substitute, where most players would still be picking their shorts from their a*rse, Messi helped set up Benjamin Cremaschi to put Miami ahead.

More ridiculousness was to follow; starting in the 78th minute, the World Cup winner helped himself to an impetuous hat-trick.

He scored his first goal after powering in a left-foot shot from just outside the area after combining with former Barcelona team-mate Suarez.

The little genius then side-footed in a second, just about suppressing a yawn despite you or I never scoring a goal of such technical assuredness, before adding his third by converting a Suarez cross. Easy.

Messi did Messi things 🐐 First MLS hat trick to help @InterMiamiCF breaks the MLS single-season points record. pic.twitter.com/slAuAVHUS1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 20, 2024

With 20 goals apiece, Messi and Suarez are set to finish second in the Golden Boot race, three goals behind Christian Benteke (yes, that one).

Messi, though, leads the league in total goal contributions with a combined 36 goals and assists in only 19 games. Show off.

“Our captain has led us, the players have led us in times where it was difficult,” Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said. “But now, tonight, we celebrate. Tomorrow, we prepare for Friday and the playoffs.

“As my partner and friend Jorge Mas said, this was always about creating history for Miami. This was always about family, la familia, our people in this stadium.

“Tonight, it’s about you guys because you supported us through the tough times and you’re supporting us through the good times.”

Messi returned to action only last month after sustaining an ankle ligament injury in the final of the Copa America in July.

“After the major injury he had in the Copa America, we had to be very careful in his recovery and in his insertion into the team,” Miami head coach Gerardo Martino told reporters.

“And it seems to me that both the Argentine team and us here were very careful with that issue and we ended up nourishing each other.

“Obviously we also drew nourishment from this last match with Bolivia where he already seemed much looser, much more in rhythm.

“And obviously today, well, I think the first ball he touches is the pass to Jordi Alba [for Miami’s third goal], so today the feeling that we have it in an ideal situation.”

Gianni Infantino was in Miami for the match, using the club’s achievement to give them a spurious invitation to next year’s Club World Cup (FIFA? Cynical? Now there’s a first…).

But the real headline was yet another Messi masterclass. His longevity is both frightening and beguiling in equal measure.

By Michael Lee