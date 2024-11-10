Come for Messi’s header, stay for Luis Suarez & Brad Guzan losing their minds

It takes something spectacular for a Lionel Messi header to be relegated to side story status – but Atalanta United and a former Premier League goalkeeper managed just that during a dramatic MLS play-off match.

In typically eccentric American fashion, the play-off between Inter Miami and Atalanta United was subject to a third match after each side had won a previous outing 2-1.

And, while all the attention was on Messi and his hunt for silverware, former Aston Villa starlet Brad Guzan was brewing up something special.

“The names and the personnel, that immediately stands out, right?” Guzan said of Inter Miami’s threat, after the first play-off game.

“From a name standpoint, it certainly feels Premier League-esque, in terms of the calibre of names.

“With that being said, that’s all good and great, and those guys then have to fit into a system, and being somebody that has worked under Tata before, I know how he likes to work and operate, and so he sets them up for success with those guys.

“So then it adds a whole other element – it’s no longer just a bunch of individuals, or three individuals, if you will. It’s now a team and a unit that can hurt you many different ways.

“That for us is obviously the challenge of trying to not just stop one or two guys, but trying to stop Inter Miami as a whole.”

Guzan delivered an outstanding performance, making seven crucial saves that played a significant role in securing their victory, even though Messi scored an uncharacteristically bullet header to whet the excitement.

But the truly memorable moment of Atlanta United’s 3-2 victory came in the immediate aftermath of Messi’s strike.

Having been thrust backwards by a s*ithouse push from Leonardo Campana, Guzan was tangled in the net like a hapless fly awaiting its fate as a spider’s hor d’oeuvre.

And not many footballers meet the description of predatory arachnids like Luis Suarez, who often gives the impression he’s scuttling around the field and attempting to pray on the weaknesses of his opponents.

Spotting Guzan in a vulnerable state, bleach-blond Suarez couldn’t resist rubbing his face in his and his side’s misfortune. As a highly competitive individual, it is little surprise Guzan responded by launching himself from his goal and asking Suarez outside.

Scenes we desperately want to see. Grab your popcorn and stick this on repeat; you won’t be disappointed.

READ NEXT: 9 world-class players who never won the MLS Cup playoffs: Rooney, Zlatan…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 20 American players with the most Premier League appearances?



Afterwards, the former Aston Villa goalkeeper shared his excitement about winning during an interview where he reflected on how they achieved this major upset.

“Grinding, man. Grinding. Believing. Resilient,” Guzan remarked. “There’s some fairy dust in our locker, man. And I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”

Whatever that “fairy dust” may be, clearly contributed to Guzan’s remarkable display as he successfully thwarted renowned players like Messi and Suarez.

Despite a stellar regular season, where Inter Miami clinched the MLS Supporters’ Shield for the best league record and set a new points record with 74, Messi and friends are out.

No wonder Gianni Infantino rushed to invite them to the Club World Cup after topping the league table, a decision that was craven even by FIFA’s standards.

But, for once, Messi wasn’t the story. A veteran goalkeeper rising to the bait of Luis Suarez was the most delicious moment of an entertaining match.

By Michael Lee