Lionel Messi opened his account for the 2025 MLS campaign in true Messi style, beating a defender before dinking it over the onrushing Atlanta United goalkeeper. It was the 854th goal of his career and one we’ve seen countless times before.

Except something a bit different stood out about this one.

Messi won the ball back himself before scoring Inter Miami’s early equaliser away in Atlanta.

The 37-year-old sprung like a hawk to rob back possession when he sensed the Atlanta United defender dallying. There’s still life in the old legs yet.

It showcased a dogged determination in Messi’s game that brought back memories of Pep Guardiola’s all-action, high-pressing Barcelona team from back in the day. Messi’s bouffant hair isn’t the only thing giving us flashbacks.

The Argentinian veteran harrying the opposition defenders is not something new, but it’s one in the eye for those who’ve suggested that Messi has flown out to the Florida sunshine for a breezy knees-up as he sees out the twilight years of his glittering career.

Messi steals it, Messi finishes it. 🐐 things. pic.twitter.com/u0RovdUfzq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 16, 2025



Messi has come under recent weeks for being perceived to have picked and chosen which fixtures he fancies.

He wasn’t actually injured as he sat out Inter Miami’s recent trip to Houston Dynamo – a situation that led to the opposition club bizarrely apologising to their only fans for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s absence.

“Leo has not suffered any injury, but as games go by, he has felt fatigue and muscle overload,” explained Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano.

“That’s why we decided he wouldn’t travel to Houston. We have already had some injuries, and we don’t want such an important player for us to end up sidelined for a month just because we didn’t give him some rest.”

That sounds reasonable enough. Messi turns 38 this year and it would be lunacy to expect him to play every minute of every game at this stage in his career.

And so far, Mascherano’s plan to manage his old pal more carefully is paying big dividends.

Inter Miami have made the best start to an MLS campaign in their short history by taking 10 points from their opening four outings, a tally that sees them top the Eastern Conference table.

They’re also through to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup – North America’s Champions League equivalent – after Messi and fellow veteran Luis Suarez scored against Jamaican side Cavalier in midweek.

Last season he missed eight MLS matches and the entirety of his club’s short-lived Leagues Cup campaign through injury. By resting him occasionally, he might actually play more football in total.

Inter Miami can only benefit if this is the version of Messi we do see; committed, energetic, not willing to give opposition defenders a moment’s respite.

They came away from Atlanta with three points, an early statement victory in the 2025 campaign.

Last season they were eliminated from the MLS Cup by Atlanta United, a club who have since made ambitious moves in the transfer market, bringing back club hero Miguel Almiron before breaking the MLS transfer record by signing Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough for a reported $22million.

With Messi – and a hungry, fresh one at that – Inter Miami are still a match for anyone.]

READ NEXT: We still can’t believe Lionel Messi somehow led this shocking Barcelona team to a La Liga title



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to make the Ballon d’Or podium in Messi’s eight wins?

